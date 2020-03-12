Investigating unexpected findings from Phase 2b study of seladelpar in NASH
In parallel, board and management evaluating all potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and implementing cost containment efforts
NEWARK, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced corporate updates and financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
“Since announcing the decision to halt the development of seladelpar last November, we have been focused on two parallel initiatives: an investigation of the unexpected histologic findings identified by study pathologists in the Phase 2b study of seladelpar in NASH, and an evaluation of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value,” said Sujal Shah, President and CEO of CymaBay. “Our investigation includes several key activities that will be essential for us to understand the nature and significance of the findings and have the requisite follow-up dialogue with the FDA which we are planning for before the end of the second quarter.”
Shah continued, “In parallel to this investigation, our executive team and board have been focused on a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives and cost-cutting initiatives. While we remain committed to completing the investigation, we believe these efforts are prudent in order to make decisions expeditiously once we gain needed clarity on the potential path forward for seladelpar.”
Recent Business Highlights
Phase 2b Preliminary Topline Results
Proportion of Patients Achieving Endpoints at End of Study
|Placebo
(N = 25)
|Seladelpar
10 mg
(N = 39)
|Seladelpar
20 mg
(N = 42)
|Seladelpar
50 mg
(N = 46)
|Fibrosis improvement (≥1 stage) with no worsening of NASH
|20.0
|%
|23.1
|%
|23.8
|%
|37.0
|%
|Resolution of NASH with no worsening of fibrosis
|8.0
|%
|10.3
|%
|19.0
|%
|26.1
|%
|Fibrosis improvement and resolution of NASH
|8.0
|%
|5.1
|%
|11.9
|%
|19.6
|%
|* Statistics pending final analysis.
Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results
About CymaBay
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need.
Cautionary Statements
The statements in this press release regarding the timing of completion and outcome of the investigation into the seladepar histological findings, the potential benefits of seladelpar to patients with NASH, CymaBay’s expectations and plans regarding current and future clinical trials and CymaBay’s ability to fund current and planned clinical trials are forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events regarding the further development of seladelpar could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to: the success, cost and timing of any of CymaBay's product development activities, including clinical trials; effects observed in trials to date that may not be repeated in the future; any delays or inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of CymaBay's product candidates in the United States or worldwide; and the ability of CymaBay to obtain sufficient financing to complete development, regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates in the United States and worldwide or to potentially restart clinical trials. Additional risks relating to CymaBay are contained in CymaBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. CymaBay disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.
|CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
|Financial Results
|(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|20,937
|$
|16,397
|$
|83,837
|$
|58,124
|General and administrative
|4,532
|4,158
|19,238
|14,381
|Charges on restructuring
|5,075
|-
|5,075
|-
|Total operating expenses
|30,544
|20,555
|108,150
|72,505
|Loss from operations
|(30,544
|)
|(20,555
|)
|(108,150
|)
|(72,505
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|1,131
|1,106
|5,342
|3,988
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|-
|(336
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(407
|)
|Other expense, net
|-
|-
|-
|(3,288
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|1,131
|1,106
|5,342
|(43
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(29,413
|)
|$
|(19,449
|)
|$
|(102,808
|)
|$
|(72,548
|)
|Basic net loss per common share
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(1.53
|)
|$
|(1.25
|)
|Diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(1.53
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|Weighted average common shares
|outstanding used to calculate
|basic net loss per common share
|68,749,075
|59,448,000
|67,033,046
|57,808,254
|Weighted average common shares
|outstanding used to calculate
|diluted net loss per common share
|68,749,075
|59,448,000
|67,033,046
|57,838,299
|CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
|Balance Sheet Data
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|190,945
|$
|178,664
|Working capital
|185,287
|167,147
|Total assets
|205,727
|186,747
|Total liabilities
|19,379
|16,329
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|812,140
|693,540
|Total stockholders’ equity
|186,348
|170,418
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
