-- Cohort 3 dosing complete and cohort 4 screening underway in OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 in wet AMD --
-- New OPTIC data to be presented in May 2020 --
-- Data from all four cohorts of OPTIC planned in 2020 --
-- Company to host conference call today at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET --
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 and provided a corporate update. The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results and recent business progress.
“2020 is poised to be an exciting year of execution as we rapidly advance our development efforts for our lead programs ADVM-022 for wet AMD and for diabetic retinopathy,” said Leone Patterson, president and chief executive officer, Adverum Biotechnologies. “Development progress in the OPTIC Phase 1 trial continues as we recently completed patient enrollment in cohort 3 and screening is underway in cohort 4. Our goal is to develop and commercialize our novel intravitreal gene therapy to help the large number of patients living with wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, the two leading causes of vision impairment and blindness in the elderly and working-age populations, in the U.S.”
Recent Progress
Future Plans
Second Quarter of 2020:
Second Half of 2020:
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: Adverum’s plans to advance ADVM-022 in 2020, all other statements under the caption “Future Plans”, Adverum’s expectations that its current cash will fund operations into 2022, and the potential benefits of ADVM-022, all of which are based on certain assumptions made by Adverum on current conditions, expected future developments and other factors Adverum believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Adverum may not achieve any of these in a timely manner, or at all, or otherwise carry out the intentions or meet the expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include risks inherent to, without limitation: Adverum’s novel technology, which makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of product candidate development and obtaining regulatory approval; the results of early clinical trials not always being predictive of future results; the potential for future complications or side effects in connection with use of ADVM-022; obtaining regulatory approval for gene therapy product candidates; enrolling patients in clinical trials; reliance on third parties for conducting the OPTIC trial and vector production; and ability to fund operations through completion of the OPTIC trial and thereafter. Risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are described more fully in Adverum’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors.” All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
|Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|65,897
|$
|154,949
|Short-term investments
|100,138
|50,130
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,835
|3,675
|Total current assets
|175,870
|208,754
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|20,963
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|24,884
|3,586
|Restricted cash
|999
|999
|Deposit and other long-term assets
|11
|156
|Total assets
|$
|222,727
|$
|213,495
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,103
|$
|1,707
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|11,271
|8,784
|Lease liability, current portion
|4,034
|-
|Deferred rent, current portion
|-
|228
|Total current liabilities
|19,408
|10,719
|Deferred rent, net of current portion
|-
|1,366
|Lease liability, net of current portion
|28,214
|-
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|148
|243
|Total liabilities
|47,770
|12,328
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|7
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|560,704
|522,503
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(725
|)
|(799
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(385,029
|)
|(320,543
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|174,957
|201,167
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|222,727
|$
|213,495
|Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(In thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|Collaboration and license revenue
|$
|-
|$
|70
|$
|250
|$
|1,612
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|11,374
|11,642
|40,419
|50,133
|General and administrative
|8,279
|5,187
|28,376
|24,560
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset
|-
|-
|-
|5,000
|Total operating expenses
|19,653
|16,829
|68,795
|79,693
|Operating loss
|(19,653
|)
|(16,759
|)
|(68,545
|)
|(78,081
|)
|Other income, net
|728
|1,100
|4,059
|4,204
|Net loss before income taxes
|(18,925
|)
|(15,659
|)
|(64,486
|)
|(73,877
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|-
|1,250
|Net loss
|(18,925
|)
|(15,659
|)
|(64,486
|)
|(72,627
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|Net unrealized gain on marketable securities
|6
|39
|33
|168
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|14
|17
|41
|(4
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(18,905
|)
|$
|(15,603
|)
|$
|(64,412
|)
|$
|(72,463
|)
|Net loss per share — basic and diluted
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|(1.18
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|65,104
|62,915
|64,102
|61,375
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
