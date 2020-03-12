Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 per Common Share



SAN DIEGO, CA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended January 31, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights and Operating Results:

Net sales increased 17% year over year to $12.4 million

Net income was $26,000, or $0.00 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $241,000, or $0.02 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $471,000

Declared $0.02 per share dividend, the Company’s 39th consecutive quarterly dividend

Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries, commented:

“Our first quarter is typically our lightest quarter, though we did grow 17% over last year. In addition to the usual seasonal factors, the softer industry-wide spending by wireless carriers contributed to lower project sales than originally expected. Fortunately, our distribution business continues to be diverse and healthy and, while spend from the wireless carriers was extremely light during the quarter, we are seeing signs of improvement in our second quarter. Our bookings have picked up across all divisions and backlog has increased in the second quarter to date. Looking forward, we maintain a solid balance sheet with no debt and a strong cash position. While we are unsure of the full economic impact of the coronavirus and we acknowledge that it may present a short-term speed bump in our growth, we are focused on mitigating the impact. We will continue to execute on our long-term growth plan through active management and strong customer relationships.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $12.4 million, an increase of 17%, or $1.8 million, compared to $10.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year increase in net sales reflects sales contribution from the Company’s acquisition of Schroff Technologies and C Enterprises.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter last year. Gross margins were 26.2% of net sales, compared to 29.5% of net sales in the fiscal 2019 first quarter. The decline in margins was primarily due to product mix at the Custom Cabling segment driven by lower margins at the C Enterprises subsidiary.

Total operating expenses increased $0.9 million to $3.3 million (26.2% of net sales) compared to $2.4 million (22.2% of net sales) in the first quarter last year primarily due to the absorption of the additional selling and general expenses of newly acquired Schroff Technologies and C Enterprises. Total operating expenses in the current quarter included 1) $187,000 in stock-based compensation expense, an increase of $73,000 over the first quarter last year, due in part to compensation costs related to the Company’s recently hired Chief Revenue Officer, 2) $173,000 of amortization expense, an increase of $104,000 over last year, as a result of the acquisition of Schroff Technologies and 3) acquisition-related costs of $28,000, also due to the Schroff Technologies acquisition, an increase of $24,000 over last year.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $26,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $640,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter fiscal 2020 was $241,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $758,000, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter last year. For the first quarter fiscal 2020, non-GAAP adjustments included $187,000 in stock based compensation expense, an increase of $73,000 compared to $114,000 in the first quarter last year. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter fiscal 2020 also included a $28,000 adjustment for acquisition related costs and expenses associated with the acquisition of Schroff Technologies compared to $4,000 in the first quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter fiscal 2020 was $471,000, compared to $1,041,000 in the first quarter last year. For the first quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted EBITDA included $187,000 stock-based compensation expense, and $28,000 in acquisition-related costs and expenses, as described above. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter fiscal 2020 also included $173,000 amortization expense, an increase of $104,000 compared to $69,000 in the first quarter last year primarily due to the impact of acquiring Schroff Technologies.

Balance Sheet Data; Dividends

At January 31, 2020, the Company reported working capital of $23.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $14.4 million, a current ratio of 5.4-to-1 and no outstanding debt.

At its March 5, 2020 meeting, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020.

Cash dividends are made at the discretion of the Board of Directors, subject to applicable laws, and depend on a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, plans for future acquisitions, contractual restrictions, general business conditions and other factors considered relevant by our Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors , coaxial cables , data cables , wire harnesses , fiber optic cables , custom cabling , energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures . The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to future events, including higher sales, increased future demand for the Company's products, and future net sales goals, which are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the telecommunications industry; the Company's reliance on certain distributors and customers for a significant portion of anticipated revenues; the impact of existing and additional future tariffs imposed by U.S and foreign nations; the Company's ability to execute on its new go-to-market strategies and channel models; its ability to expand its OEM relationships; its ability to continue to deliver newly designed and custom fiber optic and cabling products to principal customers; its ability to maintain strong margins and diversify its customer base; uncertainty regarding the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on its supply chain; and its ability to address the changing needs of the market. Further discussion of these and other potential risk factors may be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company on the date they are published and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or new information after the date of this release.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP EPS). We believe these financial measures provide useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance.

In computing Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, which represents non-cash charges for the fair value of stock options and other non-cash awards granted to employees, and acquisition related costs and expenses. For Adjusted EBITDA we also exclude depreciation, amortization, and provision for income taxes. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense and non-recurring costs and expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between our core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing us with an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net income, and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider these non-GAAP measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results is provided in the last two tables at the end of this press release.

(tables attached)





RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 12,414 $ 10,647 Cost of sales 9,161 7,502 Gross profit 3,253 3,145 Operating expenses: Engineering 596 320 Selling and general 2,656 2,039 Total operating expenses 3,252 2,359 Operating income 1 786 Other income 11 22 Income before provision/(benefit) for income taxes 12 808 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes (14) 168 Net income $ 26 $ 640 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.07 Net income per share - Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,564,533 9,309,454 Diluted 9,873,336 9,838,154





RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Jan. 31, Oct. 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,390 $ 12,540 Trade accounts receivable, net 5,745 12,190 Inventories, net 8,390 8,245 Other current assets 721 685 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 29,246 33,660 Property and equipment, net 867 839 Right of use asset, net 2,024 -- Goodwill 2,753 1,340 Amortizable intangible assets, net 3,700 1,092 Non-amortizable intangible assets 1,174 657 Other assets 68 112 TOTAL ASSETS $ 39,832 $ 37,700 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,220 $ 2,406 Accrued expenses 3,311 3,653 Income taxes payable -- 21 Other current liabilities 933 -- TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,464 6,080 Deferred tax liabilities 18 -- Operating lease liabilities 1,191 -- Other long-term liabilities 1,215 87 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,888 6,167 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 20,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 9,745,135 and 9,462,267 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019, respectively 98 95 Additional paid-in capital 22,524 21,949 Retained earnings 9,322 9,489 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 31,944 31,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 39,832 $ 37,700





RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 26 $ 640 Stock-based compensation expense 187 114 Acquisition-related costs 28 4 Non-GAAP net income $ 241 $ 758 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 9,565 9,309 Diluted 9,873 9,838





RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 26 $ 640 Stock-based compensation expense 187 114 Acquisition-related costs 28 4 Amortization expense 173 69 Depreciation expense 82 68 Other income (11) (22) Provision for income taxes (14) 168 Adjusted EBITDA $ 471 $ 1,041



