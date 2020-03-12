MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), announces the election of Russell Sarachek as Chairman of the Board of directors. Mr. Sarachek has served as a Director of the Company since August 2016. He is also currently Managing Director of Contra Capital, LLC, serving in that capacity since 2002. In addition to his in-depth knowledge of Frequency Electronics, Mr. Sarachek has broad knowledge in public company governance practices, as well as extensive aerospace and defense industry expertise.



FEI CEO, Stanton Sloane, commented, “I welcome Russell to the Chairman position and look forward to working with him and the board as we move FEI to a new era. He brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the company that will be value added.”

Mr. Sarachek added, “I am extremely pleased to step into the Chairman position. Frequency has an unparalleled expertise in precision time for space and terrestrial applications, which has never been more relevant or important to the nation and our allies in dealing with growing global threats. It is a privilege to serve as Chairman of the Board and support the company as it transitions to a new era in its history.”

