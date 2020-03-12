SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming for everyday players, today announces the expansion of its branded Gaming Clubs, the foundation for what has been the world’s first city-based esports league and events system, into eight additional domestic and international markets. Now even more gamers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico can participate in online and in-person competitive experiences across multiple game titles, across all age groups, and welcoming of all skill levels, as members of one of 24 proprietary regional clubs based on where they live and play.



Initially launched as City Clubs in 2016, the groups were manifestations of Super League’s belief that players want and deserve to feel a sense of belonging within vibrant local gaming communities. To date, the Clubs have become an integral component of the company’s mission to connect passionate gamers and help inspire new friendships through exciting competitive experiences. With a mix of always-on online gameplay opportunities and the more recent addition of weekly in-person event programs across more than 250 gaming centers in North America, coupled with regular offerings at Topgolf locations and numerous independent fast-casual restaurants, Super League now brings gamers together to socialize and compete on a daily basis. Through the addition of the new Gaming Clubs, players across three countries now have the opportunity to belong to grassroots communities and enjoy access to esports field space designed to support their passion.

Super League’s new Clubs are the Toronto Rage, Vancouver Krakens, Mexico City Solstice, Detroit Vengeance, Minneapolis Ice, Nashville Berserkers, Oklahoma City Glitch, and Salt Lake City Yetis. They enter Super League alongside the Atlanta Bashers, Las Vegas Wildcards, Philadelphia Specters, San Francisco Ionics, Seattle Siege, Los Angeles Shockwaves, Dallas Dynamite, Miami Menace, Denver Drakes, Chicago Force, New York Fury, Tampa Bay Dungeoneers, Boston Revolt, DC Conspirators, Houston Blast, and Phoenix Blaze.

“Gamers are among the most creative and intellectually engaged individuals on the planet. They also are among the most passionate when playing the games they love,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Our Gaming Clubs offer players the opportunity to display that passion within a local community that they do not have to work to discover. We see the value that delivers every single day, both in the healthy spirit of competition within our programs and the development of meaningful personal connections. The gameplay results are exciting; the human results are awesome. Local members have gotten married, become roommates, and spawned cross-town friendships that will last a lifetime, all through Super League.”

The new Clubs are the next step in Super League’s commitment to expand its digital and physical offerings and reach on a global scale, which includes planned growth into a network of more than 750 gaming centers worldwide. With increasing levels of automation powering inclusive competitions and premium tournaments such as Super League City Champs across multiple top PC and mobile game titles, the company continues to increase ways to celebrate everyday gamers while giving them their very own esports experience, all connected to their hometown.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading esports community and content platform for competitive, everyday gamers, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates physical and digital experiences in partnership with publishers of top-tier games. Local movie theatres, PC cafes, restaurant and entertainment venues are transformed into esports arenas where gamers compete, socialize, spectate and celebrate the amateur esports lifestyle. Super League’s platform offers unique amateur esports experiences that not only ratchet up the competition for avid gamers, but also attract audiences with elite amateur broadcasts that transform physical venues as well as fuel SuperLeagueTV’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

