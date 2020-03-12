Sales Momentum Across LiveArea and PFS Leads to Expected Return to Growth in 2020



ALLEN, Texas, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Q4 2019 Summary vs. Q4 2018

Total revenues were $85.4 million compared to $93.0 million.

Service fee equivalent (SFE) revenue (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) was $63.4 million compared to $68.3 million.

Service fee gross margin was 32.5% compared to 34.7%.

Net income was $1.6 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $3.3 million or $0.17 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) was $6.3 million compared to $9.1 million.

Full Year 2019 Summary vs. Full Year 2018

Total revenues were $294.0 million compared to $326.2 million.

Service fee equivalent (SFE) revenue was $215.8 million compared to $232.1 million.

Service fee gross margin was 33.9% compared to 36.3%.

Net loss was $2.2 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.06 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.2 million compared to $24.4 million.

Management Commentary

“We continued to execute at a high level for our LiveArea and PFS clients in Q4, and we closed out 2019 with another strong quarter of new client bookings,” said Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “As we have previously stated, 2019 was a transition year as we worked to replace lost revenue from two client bankruptcies in PFS and to recover from lower bookings in LiveArea in the first half of the year. As such, during 2019 we made strategic sales and marketing investments in both segments that resulted in significant improvements in our client engagement, bookings and sales pipeline. The benefit of those investments has laid the foundation for our expected return to growth in 2020.

“In the PFS business, we renewed our focus on our core verticals in 2019, and we expanded our service offerings to begin targeting small and medium sized businesses. Both strategic initiatives enabled the strongest year of PFS bookings in company history based on estimated annual contract value. Further, we introduced multiple new products within the FaaS (Fulfillment-as-a-Service) category, including RetailConnect and CloudPick, two potentially disruptive eCommerce offerings that create a new ‘asset-light’ model for PFS. RetailConnect has been successfully piloted in two retail locations in Dallas and we are working to roll out the solution to clients this year.

“In LiveArea, we revamped our go-to-market strategy and hired new executive leadership, sales and marketing personnel to establish a more revenue-focused team. This team has successfully rebuilt our sales pipeline by creating new services and productized offerings that differentiate LiveArea and expand our addressable market. In less than six months, our team has made tremendous progress, including record project and engagement bookings in both Q3 and Q4 2019, and LiveArea has entered 2020 on much stronger footing.

“As we emerge from our transition, we believe the improvements made over the last year across both segments have positioned us for a return to growth. We are reiterating our expectations for 2020 SFE revenue to grow in the mid-to-high single digits compared to 2019, and we continue to expect adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for the year as well.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $85.4 million compared to $93.0 million in the same period of 2018. Service fee revenue in the fourth quarter was $63.0 million compared to $68.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. Product revenue from the company’s last remaining client under this legacy business model was $6.4 million compared to $7.3 million in the same period of 2018.

SFE revenue was $63.4 million compared to $68.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily driven by the loss of PFS revenue related to two client bankruptcies earlier in the year and reduced system integration project activity in LiveArea, partially offset by new client wins.

Service fee gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 32.5% compared to 34.7% in the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margins applicable to PFS fulfillment and LiveArea technology services activity. Gross margins for both segments continued to be within the guidance range of 25% to 30% for the PFS segment and 40% to 50% for the LiveArea segment.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.6 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $3.3 million or $0.17 per share in the same period of 2018. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 included $0.8 million of stock-based compensation expense, $0.2 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, $0.2 million of acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, and $0.1 million of deferred tax expense related to goodwill amortization. This compares to $1.0 million of stock-based compensation expense, $0.8 million of acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, $0.4 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and a $0.1 million deferred tax credit related to goodwill amortization in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $6.3 million compared to $9.1 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of SFE revenue, adjusted EBITDA was 9.9% compared to 13.3%, with the decrease primarily due to decreased gross margins in both segments.

Non-GAAP net income (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) was $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

At December 31, 2019, net debt (a non-GAAP measure defined as total debt, excluding operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents) was $25.4 million compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.4 million compared to $15.4 million at December 31, 2018. Total debt at December 31, 2019 was $37.8 million compared to $42.0 million at the end of last year.

2020 Outlook

PFSweb expects to report growth for each of its business units in 2020, with consolidated SFE revenue growing mid-to-high single digits compared to 2019. Coupled with an ongoing focus on costs, PFSweb also expects to improve its adjusted EBITDA margin performance in 2020.

At this time, the recent COVID-19 virus outbreak has not had a discernable impact on the company’s business. Accordingly, the company has not included any impact from the outbreak into its 2020 outlook and will provide updates as appropriate when the longer term impact becomes more clear.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido, Camping World, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP as adjusted for the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization.

EBITDA represents earnings (or losses) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, as well as acquisition-related, restructuring, and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs).

Service fee equivalent revenue represents service fee revenue plus the gross profit earned on product revenue and does not alter existing revenue recognition.

Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue are used by management, analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. The calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA further eliminate the effect of financing, remaining income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending, which items may vary from different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Service fee equivalent revenue allows client contracts with similar operational support models but different financial models to be combined as if all contracts were being operated on a service fee revenue basis.

PFS believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by focusing on certain operational metrics and excluding certain expenses in order to present its core operating performance and results. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the GAAP results in the attached tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share Data) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,434 $ 15,419 Restricted cash 214 207 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,071 and $585 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 72,262 72,415 Inventories, net of reserves of $291 and $298 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,281 6,090 Other receivables 3,324 4,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,954 6,943 Total current assets 98,469 105,088 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 18,436 21,496 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, net 36,403 - IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLES, net 1,135 1,803 GOODWILL 45,393 45,185 OTHER ASSETS 3,772 3,501 Total assets $ 203,608 $ 177,073 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade accounts payable $ 44,640 $ 47,580 Accrued expenses 21,625 24,623 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,904 - Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations 2,971 2,610 Deferred revenues 6,058 7,328 Total current liabilities 84,198 82,141 LONG-TERM DEBT AND CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS, less current portion 34,829 39,348 DEFERRED REVENUES, less current portion 1,398 1,927 DEFERRED RENT - 4,625 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 33,295 - OTHER LIABILITIES 3,046 2,449 Total liabilities 156,766 130,490 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized; 19,465,877 and 19,294,296 issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; and 19,432,410 and 19,260,829 outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 158,192 155,455 Accumulated deficit (109,943 ) (107,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,301 ) (993 ) Treasury stock at cost, 33,467 shares (125 ) (125 ) Total shareholders' equity 46,842 46,583 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 203,608 $ 177,073







PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Service fee revenue $ 63,010 $ 67,965 $ 214,382 $ 230,484 Product revenue, net 6,397 7,269 26,613 34,350 Pass-through revenue 15,964 17,752 53,027 61,326 Total revenues 85,371 92,986 294,022 326,160 COSTS OF REVENUES: Cost of service fee revenue 42,553 44,348 141,616 146,827 Cost of product revenue 6,041 6,891 25,158 32,710 Cost of pass-through revenue 15,964 17,752 53,027 61,326 Total costs of revenues 64,558 68,991 219,801 240,863 Gross profit 20,813 23,995 74,221 85,297 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 18,005 19,378 73,334 78,800 Income from operations 2,808 4,617 887 6,497 INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 484 697 1,896 2,499 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,324 3,920 (1,009 ) 3,998 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 722 630 1,161 2,770 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,602 $ 3,290 $ (2,170 ) $ 1,228 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 2,965 $ 5,573 $ 3,946 $ 9,769 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.06 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,435 19,262 19,449 19,203 Diluted 19,912 19,811 19,449 19,826 EBITDA $ 5,233 $ 7,288 $ 11,254 $ 17,864 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 6,303 $ 9,083 $ 16,188 $ 24,366







PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Items to GAAP (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,602 $ 3,290 (2,170 ) $ 1,228 Income tax expense 722 630 1,161 2,770 Interest expense, net 484 697 1,896 2,499 Depreciation and amortization 2,425 2,671 10,367 11,367 EBITDA 5,233 7,288 11,254 17,864 Stock-based compensation 846 959 3,028 4,032 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 224 836 1,906 2,470 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 6,303 $ 9,083 $ 16,188 $ 24,366 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,602 $ 3,290 (2,170 ) $ 1,228 Stock-based compensation 846 959 3,028 4,032 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 167 358 668 1,556 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 224 836 1,906 2,470 Deferred tax expense - goodwill amortization 126 130 514 483 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 2,965 $ 5,573 $ 3,946 $ 9,769 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $ 85,371 $ 92,986 $ 294,022 $ 326,160 Pass-through revenue (15,964 ) (17,752 ) (53,027 ) (61,326 ) Cost of product revenue (6,041 ) (6,891 ) (25,158 ) (32,710 ) SERVICE FEE EQUIVALENT REVENUE $ 63,366 $ 68,343 $ 215,837 $ 232,124





PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Segment Information and Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Items to GAAP (In Thousands) Effective January 1, 2018, the company changed its organizational structure in an effort to create more effective and efficient operations and to improve client and service focus. As a result, the company is now presenting supplemental financial data below based on the reportable operating business segments of its PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services units, which are comprised of strategic businesses that are defined by the types of service offerings they provide. In addition, certain costs that are not fully directly allocable to a business unit are presented as Corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses. The segment financial data for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, reflect the financial performance for each of the segments based on the current financial presentation reviewed by the company’s Chief Operating Decision Makers. The company is continuing to evaluate its segregation of costs among the business units, including an effort to further allocate certain Corporate costs into the two operating business units to enhance cost focus and responsibility. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 PFS Operations Revenues: Service fee revenue $ 43,559 $ 47,849 $ 139,490 $ 148,072 Product revenue, net 6,397 7,269 26,613 34,350 Pass-through revenue 15,247 17,238 50,296 59,314 Total revenues 65,203 72,356 216,399 241,736 Costs of revenues: Cost of service fee revenue 32,084 34,015 101,108 105,155 Cost of product revenue 6,041 6,891 25,158 32,710 Cost of pass-through revenue 15,247 17,238 50,296 59,314 Total costs of revenues 53,372 58,144 176,562 197,179 Gross profit 11,831 14,212 39,837 44,557 Direct operating expenses 6,668 6,892 28,292 25,611 Direct contribution 5,163 7,320 11,545 18,946 Depreciation and amortization 1,894 1,952 8,047 7,920 Stock-based compensation 98 290 478 848 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 56 24 1,457 252 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 7,211 $ 9,586 $ 21,527 $ 27,966 TOTAL REVENUES $ 65,203 $ 72,356 $ 216,399 $ 241,736 Pass-through revenue (15,247) (17,238) (50,296) (59,314) Cost of product revenue (6,041) (6,891) (25,158) (32,710) SERVICE FEE EQUIVALENT REVENUE $ 43,915 $ 48,227 $ 140,945 $ 149,712





