MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
“IRIDEX has made significant progress in our strategic shift to an emphasis on physician adoption of MicroPulse® transscleral laser therapy as a key element of their glaucoma practice,” said David I. Bruce, President and CEO of IRIDEX. “In the second half of the year, we realigned our sales processes, launched our revised MicroPulse P3® Device, and made operational improvements to achieve cost efficiencies. I am confident that we will continue to build on these achievements in working with physicians to grow adoption of our unique non-incisional glaucoma therapy, proven in over 140,000 procedures to date and in over 20 peer-reviewed publications,” said David I. Bruce, President and CEO of IRIDEX.
“We entered 2020 with great momentum, generating confidence in our long-term growth opportunity. That has not changed despite the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 virus in number of business environments where we operate and sell today. Importantly, we have a stable supply chain to meet anticipated demand, and the operational efficiencies and capital resources to support our business during this period,” concluded Bruce.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended December 28, 2019 increased 3% to $11.8 million from $11.5 million during the same period of the prior year. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by an increase from G6 revenues and offset by a decrease from retina product sales.
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.9 million, or 41.2% gross margin, compared to $4.7 million, or 41.0% gross margin, in the same period of the prior year. Positive margin gains from increased probe sales and decreased manufacturing overhead spending were offset by retina pricing pressure and geographic mix.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 15% to $6.5 million compared to $7.6 million in the same period of the prior year. This is the result of our focus on cost reduction and efficiencies implemented throughout the second half of 2019.
Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was reduced to $1.6 million, compared to $2.9 million for the same period of the prior year.
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the year ended December 28, 2019 increased $0.8 million to $43.4 million from $42.6 million in 2018. The increase was driven primarily by gains in G6 probes revenue offset by a decrease in retina product sales. The Cyclo G6 family of consoles and probes has grown to 30% of total revenue.
Gross profit for the full year 2019 was $17.9 million, or 41.3% gross margin, compared to $17.5 million, or 41.0% gross margin, during the prior year. The benefits from increased probe sales and reduced manufacturing overhead costs were offset by a shift in geographic mix.
Operating expenses for 2019 were $26.9 million compared to $30.3 million in the prior year.
This decrease is primarily from reduction in costs associated with lower headcount and efficiencies, along with adjustments to our sales and marketing programs.
Loss from operations for 2019 was $9.0 million, compared to $12.9 million in the prior year.
Cash and cash equivalents were $12.7 million as of December 28, 2019.
Guidance for Full Year 2020
The COVID-19 outbreak has created a broadly variable business environment for IRIDEX, including regional travel restrictions, areas with limited hospital access, and cancellation of industry and physician meetings. The degree and timing to which these variables will impact the Company’s business is uncertain. As a result, IRIDEX is unable to provide a meaningful guidance range for full year 2020 financial results at this time.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
IRIDEX’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 6384497. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the IRIDEX website at www.iridex.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning the future demand, utilization and order levels for the Company's
Products and future financial results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent fiscal quarters, each of which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.
Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@iridex.com
IRIDEX Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 28,
|December 29,
|December 28,
|December 29,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Total revenues
|$
|11,762
|$
|11,467
|$
|43,447
|$
|42,600
|Cost of revenues
|6,912
|6,762
|25,508
|25,129
|Gross profit
|4,850
|4,705
|17,939
|17,471
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|788
|852
|3,682
|4,006
|Sales and marketing
|3,791
|4,420
|14,852
|16,782
|General and administrative
|1,888
|2,342
|8,379
|9,551
|Total operating expenses
|6,467
|7,614
|26,913
|30,339
|Loss from operations
|(1,617
|)
|(2,909
|)
|(8,974
|)
|(12,868
|)
|Other income, net
|82
|76
|209
|92
|Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
|(1,535
|)
|(2,833
|)
|(8,765
|)
|(12,776
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|26
|23
|48
|37
|Net loss
|$
|(1,561
|)
|$
|(2,856
|)
|$
|(8,813
|)
|$
|(12,813
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share
|Basic
|13,783
|13,599
|13,707
|12,199
|Diluted
|13,783
|13,599
|13,707
|12,199
IRIDEX Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands and unaudited)
|December 28,
|December 29
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,653
|$
|21,194
|Accounts receivable, net
|9,323
|9,083
|Inventories
|8,174
|8,794
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|401
|547
|Total current assets
|30,551
|39,618
|Property and equipment, net
|730
|1,220
|Intangible assets, net
|84
|100
|Goodwill
|533
|533
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|2,764
|-
|Other long-term assets
|151
|201
|Total assets
|$
|34,813
|$
|41,672
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,592
|$
|2,516
|Accrued compensation
|2,398
|2,962
|Accrued expenses
|1,544
|2,763
|Accrued warranty
|380
|622
|Deferred revenue
|1,450
|1,639
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,414
|-
|Total current liabilities
|9,778
|10,502
|Long-term liabilities:
|Accrued warranty
|156
|238
|Deferred revenue
|360
|586
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,795
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|19
|385
|Total liabilities
|12,108
|11,711
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|147
|145
|Additional paid-in capital
|73,093
|71,548
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|80
|70
|Accumulated deficit
|(50,615
|)
|(41,802
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|22,705
|29,961
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|34,813
|$
|41,672
IRIDEX Corporation
Mountain View, California, UNITED STATES
iridex-logo-tag.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: