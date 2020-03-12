TULSA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) (“Mid-Con Energy” or the “Partnership”) announced today its operating and financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“The Partnership acquired a significant number of mature water flood properties in Oklahoma during 2019 and successfully achieved first water injection at our Pine Tree Shannon Unit (“PTSU”) in Wyoming,” said President and Chief Operating Officer, Chad Roller.  “Our PTSU, made effective in the fourth quarter of 2019, represents the largest waterflood development in the history of the Partnership.  In the fourth quarter, we drilled wells and collected core in two Oklahoma waterflood properties acquired in 2018 with promising early results from preliminary core analysis.  Over the next year, we expect to continue to high-grade development opportunities in our portfolio to position the Partnership to reduce debt out of free cash flow.  In light of the recent commodity price volatility as of March 9, 2020, we are assessing our business plan and will make adjustments as needed.  We will issue guidance for 2020 once we complete our assessment of the business plan at current commodity prices.”

FULL YEAR 2019 SUMMARY

  • In March 2019, we simultaneously closed the previously announced definitive agreements to sell substantially all of our oil and natural gas properties located in Texas for approximately $59.8 million and to purchase certain oil and natural gas properties located in Osage, Grady and Caddo Counties in Oklahoma for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $28.1 million, including final post-closing adjustments for each transaction.
  • Received approval for unitization and began injection at PTSU, the largest new waterflood project the Partnership has undertaken, during the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Returned approximately 202 wells to production across the portfolio during the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Drilled 2 injection wells and 5 producing wells in Oklahoma and 1 water supply well in Wyoming during the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Extended maturity of our revolving credit facility to May 2021.
  • Decreased total revolving credit facility borrowings by $25.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Full year net loss of $0.6 million in 2019 compared to a net loss $18.3 million in 2018.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Production for fourth quarter 2019 averaged 3,609 Boe/d, compared to 3,543 Boe/d in the third quarter of 2019. Commodity pricing increased during the fourth quarter 2019 as the average realized oil price after derivatives was $53.34 versus $52.05 per barrel in the third quarter 2019.

Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) for the fourth quarter 2019 were $9.2 million ($27.59 per Boe) compared to $8.3 million ($25.44 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2019. The majority of this increase was due to expenses associated with returning wells to production, resulting in an increased producing well count, and other workover expenses.

The Partnership spent $4.5 million on capital expenditures (“CAPEX”) during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to CAPEX of $4.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. The increased capital spend was related to drilling five wells (three producing wells and two injection wells) in Oklahoma, re-completion programs in Wyoming and Oklahoma and continued progress on the PTSU waterflood project in Wyoming. High priority CAPEX in 2020 will be directed to the PTSU waterflood project in Wyoming and waterflood optimization projects in Oklahoma.

The increase in LOE and general and administrative expenses lowered fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) to $3.5 million from $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter 2019, the Partnership increased its debt by $3.0 million to $68.0 million outstanding as of December 31, 2019. As of February 28, 2020, debt outstanding was $74.0 million.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the related disclosure and reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release.

HEDGING SUMMARY

Mid-Con Energy enters into various commodity derivative contracts intended to achieve more predictable cash flows by reducing the Partnership’s exposure to short-term fluctuations in oil prices. We believe this risk management strategy will serve to secure a portion of our revenues and, by retaining some opportunity to participate in upward price movements, may also enable us to realize higher revenues during periods when prices rise.

As of December 31, 2019, the following table reflects volumes of Mid-Con Energy’s production hedged by commodity derivative contracts, with the corresponding prices at which the production is hedged:

Period Covered Weighted
Average Fixed
Price		  Weighted
Average Floor
Price		  Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price		  Total Bbls
Hedged/day		  Index
Swaps - 2020 $55.81  $  $   1,931  NYMEX-WTI
Swaps - 2021 $55.78  $  $   672  NYMEX-WTI
Collars - 2021 $  $52.00  $58.80   672  NYMEX-WTI

ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

Our consolidated, audited financial statements and related footnotes will be available in our Annual Report on 2019 Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 which will be filed on or about March 12, 2020.

UNITHOLDERS’ SCHEDULE K-1

Our unitholders’ Schedule K-1 for the tax year 2019 are available for download on the Mid-Con Energy website. Any questions related to Schedule K-1 should be directed to Mid-Con Energy Tax Package Support at 1-855-886-9760.

ABOUT MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

Mid-Con Energy is a publicly held Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2011 to own, acquire and develop producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on Enhanced Oil Recovery. Mid-Con Energy’s core areas of operation are located primarily in Oklahoma and Wyoming. For more information, please visit Mid-Con Energy’s website at www.midconenergypartners.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” — that is, statements related to future, not past, events within meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “goal,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “continue,” “might,” “potential,” “scheduled,” “pursue,” “target,” “will” and the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements due to a number of factors including but not limited to volatility of commodity prices; revision to oil and natural gas reserves estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; effectiveness of risk management activities; business strategies; future financial and operating results; our ability to pay distributions; ability to replace the reserves we produce through acquisitions and the development of our properties; future capital requirements and availability of financing; technology and cybersecurity; realized oil and natural gas prices; production volumes; lease operating expenses; general and administrative expenses; cash flow and liquidity; availability of production equipment; availability of oil field labor; capital expenditures; availability and terms of capital; marketing of oil and natural gas; general economic conditions; world-wide epidemics, including the coronavirus; competition in the oil and natural gas industry; environmental liabilities; counterparty credit risk; governmental regulation and taxation; compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; developments in oil producing and natural gas producing countries; plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and any other risks and uncertainties discussed in our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

Mid-Con Energy undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and our SEC filings. Please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents and reports we file from time to time with the SEC.

MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP and subsidiaries 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(in thousands, except number of units) 
(Unaudited) 
  December 31, 
  2019  2018 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $255  $467 
Accounts receivable  6,853   4,194 
Derivative financial instruments     5,666 
Prepaid expenses  87   118 
Assets held for sale  365   430 
Total current assets  7,560   10,875 
Property and equipment        
Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method        
Proved properties  261,375   379,441 
Unproved properties  3,125   2,928 
Other property and equipment  1,262   427 
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment  (72,303)  (175,948)
Total property and equipment, net  193,459   206,848 
Derivative financial instruments  730   2,418 
Other assets  1,020   1,563 
Total assets $202,769  $221,704 
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable        
Trade $320  $141 
Related parties  6,902   3,732 
Derivative financial instruments  1,944    
Accrued liabilities  795   2,024 
Other current liabilities  430    
Total current liabilities  10,391   5,897 
Long-term debt  68,000   93,000 
Other long-term liabilities  457   47 
Asset retirement obligations  30,265   26,001 
Commitments and contingencies        
Class A convertible preferred units - 11,627,906 issued and outstanding, respectively  22,964   21,715 
Class B convertible preferred units - 9,803,921 issued and outstanding, respectively  14,829   14,635 
Equity, per accompanying statements        
General partner  (793)  (786)
Limited partners - 30,824,291 and 30,436,124 units issued and outstanding, respectively  56,656   61,195 
Total equity  55,863   60,409 
Total liabilities, convertible preferred units and equity $202,769  $221,704 
         

                                                                                                  

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(in thousands, except per unit data) 
(Unaudited) 
                 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
Revenues                
Oil sales $16,309  $15,966  $63,163  $65,206 
Natural gas sales  374   318   1,304   1,130 
Other operating revenues  297   458   1,280   778 
(Loss) gain on derivatives, net  (7,174)  24,914   (10,246)  5,674 
Total revenues  9,806   41,656   55,501   72,788 
Operating costs and expenses                
Lease operating expenses  9,160   6,642   31,870   22,537 
Production and ad valorem taxes  1,402   1,680   5,486   5,483 
Other operating expenses  642   657   2,068   945 
Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties     21,450   384   31,160 
Impairment of assets held for sale  65      65    
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  2,595   5,105   10,621   16,751 
Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties     417      612 
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations  428   (27)  1,596   721 
General and administrative  2,158   1,565   8,572   6,311 
Total operating costs and expenses  16,450   37,489   60,662   84,520 
(Loss) gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net  (21)  (120)  9,671   (509)
(Loss) income from operations  (6,665)  4,047   4,510   (12,241)
Other (expense) income                
Interest income        10   3 
Interest expense  (1,147)  (1,641)  (5,166)  (6,010)
Other expense  (56)  (35)  (3)  (15)
Gain on sale of other assets        123    
(Loss) gain on settlements of asset retirement obligations  (1)  (2)  (73)  10 
Total other expense  (1,204)  (1,678)  (5,109)  (6,012)
Net (loss) income  (7,869)  2,369   (599)  (18,253)
Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders  1,171   1,153   4,643   4,456 
Less: General partner's interest in net (loss) income  (91)  29   (7)  (214)
Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income $(8,949) $1,187  $(5,235) $(22,495)
Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income per unit                
Basic $(0.29) $0.04  $(0.17) $(0.74)
Diluted $(0.29) $0.02  $(0.17) $(0.74)
                 
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding                
Limited partner units (basic)  30,824   30,436   30,764   30,328 
Limited partner units (diluted)  30,824   52,579   30,764   30,328 


Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
  
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2019  2018 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net loss $(599) $(18,253)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  10,621   16,751 
Debt issuance costs amortization  702   678 
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations  1,596   721 
Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties  384   31,160 
Impairment of assets held for sale  65    
Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties     612 
Loss (gain) on settlements of asset retirement obligations  73   (10)
Cash paid for settlements of asset retirement obligations  (97)  (128)
Mark to market on derivatives        
Loss (gain) on derivatives, net  10,246   (5,674)
Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net  (949)  (6,928)
Cash premiums paid for derivatives     (401)
(Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties  (9,671)  509 
Gain on sale of other assets  (123)   
Non-cash equity-based compensation  696   744 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable  (2,856)  1,367 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  70   (61)
Accounts payable - trade and accrued liabilities  97   (210)
Accounts payable - related parties  1,554   1,708 
Net cash provided by operating activities  11,809   22,585 
Cash flows from investing activities        
Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties  (3,331)  (21,243)
Additions to oil and natural gas properties  (13,868)  (8,617)
Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties  33,453   1,044 
Proceeds from sale of other assets  123    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  16,377   (28,816)
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from line of credit  11,000   22,000 
Payments on line of credit  (36,000)  (28,000)
Debt issuance costs  (198)  (681)
Proceeds from sale of Class B convertible preferred units, net of offering costs     14,847 
Distributions to Class A convertible preferred units  (2,000)  (2,500)
Distributions to Class B convertible preferred units  (1,200)  (800)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (28,398)  4,866 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (212)  (1,365)
Beginning cash and cash equivalents  467   1,832 
Ending cash and cash equivalents $255  $467 
         

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
Net Production Volumes, Average Sales Prices and Unit Costs per Boe
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		          Year Ended
December 31,		         
  2019  2018  Change  %
Change		  2019  2018  Change  %
Change		 
Production volumes, net                                
Oil (MBbls)  302   314   (12) (4%)   1,179   1,112   67  6% 
Natural gas (MMcf)  178   140   38  27%   676   457   219  48% 
Total (MBoe)  332   337   (5) (1%)   1,292   1,188   104  9% 
Average daily net production (Boe/d)  3,609   3,663   (54) (1%)   3,540   3,255   285  9% 
                                 
Average sales price                                
Oil (per Bbl)                                
Sales price $54.00  $50.85  $3.15  6%  $53.57  $58.64  $(5.07) (9%) 
Effect of net settlements on matured derivative instruments $(0.66) $(3.64) $2.98  (82%)  $(0.80) $(6.59) $5.79  88% 
Realized oil price after derivatives $53.34  $47.21  $6.13  13%  $52.77  $52.05  $0.72  1% 
Natural gas (per Mcf) $2.10  $2.27  $(0.17) (7%)  $1.93  $2.47  $(0.54) (22%) 
                                 
Average unit costs per Boe                                
Lease operating expenses $27.59  $19.71  $7.88  40%  $24.67  $18.97  $5.70  30% 
Production and ad valorem taxes $4.22  $4.99  $(0.77) (15%)  $4.25  $4.62  $(0.37) (8%) 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization $7.82  $15.15  $(7.33) (48%)  $8.22  $14.10  $(5.88) (42%) 
General and administrative expenses $6.50  $4.64  $1.86  40%  $6.63  $5.31  $1.32  25% 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

This press release, the financial tables and other supplemental information include “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) measure used by our management to describe financial performance with external users of our financial statements. The Partnership believes the Non-GAAP financial measure described above is useful to investors because this measurement is used by many companies in its industry as a measurement of financial performance and is commonly employed by financial analysts and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership and to compare the financial performance of the Partnership with the performance of other publicly traded partnerships within its industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus (minus):

  • Interest expense, net;
  • Depreciation, depletion and amortization;
  • Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations;
  • Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties;
  • Impairment of assets held for sale;
  • Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties;
  • (Gain) loss on derivatives, net;
  • Cash settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net;
  • Cash premiums received (paid) for derivatives, net;
  • Non-cash equity-based compensation;
  • (Gain) loss on sale of other assets; and
  • (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net.
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA 
(in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
                 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
Net (loss) income $(7,869) $2,369  $(599) $(18,253)
Interest expense, net  1,147   1,641   5,156   6,007 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  2,595   5,105   10,621   16,751 
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations  428   (27)  1,596   721 
Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties     21,450   384   31,160 
Impairment of assets held for sale  65      65    
Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties     417      612 
Loss (gain) on derivatives, net  7,174   (24,914)  10,246   (5,674)
Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net  (199)  (940)  (949)  (6,928)
Cash premiums paid for derivatives     (201)     (401)
Non-cash equity-based compensation  119   74   696   744 
Gain on sales of other assets        (123)   
Loss (gain) on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net  21   120   (9,671)  509 
Adjusted EBITDA $3,481  $5,094  $17,422  $25,248 
                 

