SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and provided a corporate update.
“In the fourth quarter of 2019, Harpoon closed a potentially transformational option and license transaction and expanded an existing discovery collaboration with AbbVie that further validates our proprietary TriTAC® technology,” said Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics. “We are expecting continued clinical milestone progress throughout 2020 with data updates for HPN424 potentially at ASCO and proof of concept data for HPN536 in the second half of the year.”
Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Highlights and Other Recent Developments
Anticipated Milestones
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon’s first product, HPN424, targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Harpoon’s second product, HPN536, targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the the progress, timing, scope and anticipated results of clinical trials, the timing of the presentation of data, the association of data with potential treatment outcomes, the development and advancement of product candidates, and the timing of development milestones for product candidates. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|Collaboration and license revenue
|$
|2,234
|$
|1,063
|$
|5,777
|$
|4,750
|Total revenue
|2,234
|1,063
|5,777
|4,750
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|12,706
|8,717
|41,592
|26,368
|General and administrative
|4,333
|2,215
|22,391
|6,106
|Total operating expenses
|17,039
|10,932
|63,983
|32,474
|Loss from operations
|(14,805
|)
|(9,869
|)
|(58,206
|)
|(27,724
|)
|Interest income
|532
|148
|2,676
|395
|Other expense
|4
|(8
|)
|(42
|)
|(37
|)
|Net loss
|(14,269
|)
|(9,729
|)
|(55,572
|)
|(27,366
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(42
|)
|—
|41
|—
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(14,311
|)
|$
|(9,729
|)
|$
|(55,531
|)
|$
|(27,366
|)
|Net loss per shares, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(8.15
|)
|$
|(2.55
|)
|$
|(25.65
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|24,606,894
|1,193,797
|21,746,461
|1,066,877
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
|As of December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(in thousands)
|Assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|$
|155,129
|$
|89,493
|Total assets
|176,604
|102,580
|Total liabilities
|82,384
|26,482
|Total convertible preferred stock
|—
|129,577
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|94,220
|(53,479
|)
