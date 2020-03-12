ANDOVER, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the LAD 2150 large area display (LAD), a rugged, fully redundant 10-bit 8"x20" active-matrix liquid crystal display (AMLCD), ideal for commercial and military applications where high resolution, wide viewing angle and compact packaging are critical performance factors. The innovative display presents crisp, high-fidelity graphics across two side-by-side screens without a visible separation or can show a single continuous image across the full 20-inch width. Moreover, its superior definition enables viewers to clearly identify objects at extended distances to make better-informed decisions more quickly than possible with typical 8-bit conventional displays. The dual redundant displays feature independent power and video connections to ensure there are no single-point-of-failure elements and are safety-certified to operate in armored combat vehicles, military and commercial fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms.



“Our groundbreaking LAD 2150 display is yet another example of our commitment to Innovation That Matters by bringing mission-critical displays designed for long-term operation to rugged defense and aerospace environments,” said Ike Song, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Mission Systems product line. “Our goal is to offer safety-certified high-performance displays for both commercial and military applications with customer-focused design and product management. Unlike typical commercial display companies, we have design and configuration control over the entire AMLCD, and we offer a ten-year product availability roadmap, all in support of our commitment to making commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

The 2150 display head assembly (DHA) incorporates a separate day mode/night mode backlight to provide stunning day mode color quality while also offering support for night vision goggles in night mode. The DHA is also designed and tested to meet specific platform performance and environmental requirements out of the box, eliminating the customization typically required for commercial displays to withstand these varied environments long term.

The LAD 2150 display comes with the following standard features:

10-year product availability roadmap

10-bit color depth (1024 gray shades + 1.3 billion colors)

Zero luminance degradation over service life

Auto adjustment of black level, gamma, backlight luminance

Sunlight readable with high resolution, wide viewing angle, and low surface reflection

Day/night mode backlight (MIL-STD-3009 Class B NVIS-compliant)

Normally black operating mode, in-plane switching (IPS) technology

Low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) digital video interface

Integral heater and internal temperature sensors

97% National Television System Committee (NTSC) color gamut

Multi-platform DHA configuration day mode luminance typically 300 fL

Mercury is bridging the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs, and is now accepting orders for the LAD 2150 display. For application assistance, additional information, or purchase inquiries, please visit mrcy.com/LAD2150 or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com .

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

