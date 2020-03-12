NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today provided notice of a change in location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting via the filing of additional proxy materials with the SEC.



Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s partners, employees and stockholders, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2020 can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ABM2020 by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT ABM

