HALIFAX, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50™ ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce the release of record financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.
Nova Leap Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include the following:
Subsequent events to Q4 2019
1 Million Hours of Service
During Q3 2019, Nova Leap surpassed 1 million hours of service to the Company’s clients.
“I often think about the positive impact that we have as an organization in service of our clients, their families and the communities in which we operate”, stated Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. “I remember reporting just over 1,200 hours of service in our first quarter of home care operations back in Q4 of 2016. To think we have crossed over a million hours in such a short period of time is a credit to our dedicated team of care professionals who make such a positive difference each and every day.”
About Nova Leap
Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap has grown significantly since inception through a geographically focused expansion plan and achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 5 different U.S. states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Oklahoma as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.
NON-GAAP MEASURES:
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net loss, before acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.
Adjusted net income is net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, foreign exchange gains/losses, restructure charges, and severance and other costs.
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:
Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings, the Company’s expected annualized recurring revenue run rate and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the Company’s ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information: Christopher Dobbin, CPA, CA, Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp., T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177 E:
Nova Leap Health Corp.
Halifax, Nova Scotia, CANADA
