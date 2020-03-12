LEXINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
“2019 was a year of important progress for Translate Bio as we reported positive interim data from the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MRT5005 in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). We look forward to sharing data from the additional SAD dose group and the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) portion of the trial in the third quarter of this year,” said Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer of Translate Bio. “As the first inhaled mRNA therapeutic designed to deliver mRNA coding for the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, MRT5005 has the potential to treat all patients with CF, including those considered non-amenable to currently available CFTR modulator treatments. This first-in-human clinical trial is a critical step towards our goal of addressing that unmet need.”
Renaud continued, “On the preclinical side, we have ongoing discovery efforts focused on a next-generation CF program, and beyond CF we continue our work to identify lead product candidates in additional pulmonary diseases, including primary ciliary dyskinesia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary arterial hypertension. We are excited about the advancements we’ve made in our pipeline programs and look forward to sharing more details throughout this year.”
Development Program Progress and Updates
Cystic Fibrosis
Additional Pulmonary Programs
Translate Bio is leveraging its lung delivery expertise towards research in additional pulmonary diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Sanofi Pasteur Collaboration
Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery Discovery
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Financial Guidance
Translate Bio ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with $188.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and 60,022,067 shares of common stock outstanding. The Company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2021.
Translate Bio reported a net loss of $31.0 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and a net loss of $113.3 million and $97.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Collaboration revenue was $3.9 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $7.8 million and $1.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The collaboration revenue was derived from the collaboration and license agreement that the Company entered into with Sanofi Pasteur in 2018. The increase was related to the advancement of the vaccine program during the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.
Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $35.6 million, compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2018, and were comprised of the following:
Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $123.6 million, compared to $105.7 million for the same period in 2018, and were comprised of the following:
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its technology to treat pulmonary diseases caused by insufficient protein production or where the reduction of proteins can modify disease. Translate Bio’s lead program is being developed as a treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) and is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The Company also believes its technology is applicable to a broad range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver. Additionally, the platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies or vaccines in areas such as infectious disease and oncology. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the potential for MRT5005 to address the underlying cause of CF and benefit patients; Translate Bio’s plans to report data from the additional SAD dose group and MAD portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MRT5005 in the third quarter of 2020; Translate Bio’s plans to advance its pipeline of mRNA therapeutics and validate targets for additional pulmonary diseases; Translate Bio’s expectations with respect to its collaboration with Sanofi and the anticipated IND filing in 2021; the period in which Translate Bio expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; Translate Bio’s beliefs regarding the broad applicability of its MRT platform; and Translate Bio’s plans, strategies and prospects for its business, including its lead development programs. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forward,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to: Translate Bio’s ability to advance the development of its platform and programs under the timelines it projects, demonstrate the requisite safety and efficacy of its product candidates and replicate in clinical trials any positive findings from preclinical studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA, other regulatory authorities and investigational review boards at clinical trial sites, including decisions as it relates to ongoing and planned clinical trials; Translate Bio’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; the availability of significant cash required to fund operations; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and other important risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Translate Bio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020 and in any other subsequent filings made by Translate Bio. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Translate Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(IN THOUSANDS)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|3,890
|$
|1,182
|$
|7,804
|$
|1,420
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|25,025
|17,170
|76,369
|58,024
|General and administrative
|7,348
|5,879
|28,632
|22,606
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|3,256
|(14,569
|)
|13
|25,020
|Impairment of intangible asset
|—
|—
|18,559
|—
|Total operating expenses
|35,629
|8,480
|123,573
|105,650
|Loss from operations
|(31,739
|)
|(7,298
|)
|(115,769
|)
|(104,230
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|703
|825
|2,010
|1,323
|Other expense
|—
|(2
|)
|(20
|)
|(53
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|703
|823
|1,990
|1,270
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
|(31,036
|)
|(6,475
|)
|(113,779
|)
|(102,960
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|—
|438
|486
|5,565
|Net loss
|$
|(31,036
|)
|$
|(6,037
|)
|$
|(113,293
|)
|$
|(97,395
|)
|TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(IN THOUSANDS)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|84,580
|$
|55,199
|Short-term investments
|104,098
|88,904
|Short-term collaboration receivables
|4,596
|833
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,391
|3,641
|Restricted cash
|950
|1,025
|Total current assets
|203,615
|149,602
|Property and equipment, net
|12,539
|10,245
|Right-of-use assets, net
|10,400
|—
|Goodwill
|21,359
|21,359
|Intangible assets, net
|85,536
|106,445
|Other assets
|2,752
|—
|Total assets
|$
|336,201
|$
|287,651
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|15,968
|$
|5,168
|Accrued expenses
|7,072
|6,547
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|18,100
|2,572
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|530
|—
|Total current liabilities
|41,670
|14,287
|Contingent consideration
|103,655
|103,642
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|25,256
|41,841
|Deferred tax liabilities
|—
|481
|Deferred rent
|—
|2,105
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|12,084
|—
|Total liabilities
|182,665
|162,356
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|60
|45
|Additional paid-in capital
|512,231
|371,257
|Accumulated deficit
|(359,496
|)
|(246,203
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|741
|196
|Total stockholders' equity
|153,536
|125,295
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|336,201
|$
|287,651
