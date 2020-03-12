HAUPPAGE, N.Y., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Richard Eberly as its President and Chief Executive Officer effective March 16, 2020. Mr. Eberly also will be a director nominee for election at Chembio’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Gail Page, a Chembio director who has served as Chembio’s Interim CEO since early January 2020, will assume an active advisory role for ninety days to assist in the leadership transition.



Ms. Page commented, “On behalf of the entire company and the Board, we are very excited to welcome Rick to Chembio. He is an industry veteran with 25 years of experience and a proven track record within diagnostics. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to create, implement and execute commercial and operational strategies to drive growth and increase value within organizations.”

“This is a very exciting time to be joining the talented and motivated Chembio team,” said Mr. Eberly. “The company has developed a leading point-of-care diagnostic technology platform capable of accurately and quickly identifying infectious diseases and other biomarkers with just a drop of fingerstick blood. The need for this type of testing is well understood around the world. Chembio’s currently available tests and robust pipeline represent a diverse and valuable set of clinical applications. I am eager to work with the Chembio team and am confident we can build on Chembio’s leadership in point-of-care testing.”

Mr. Eberly was formerly a Managing Director at Solid Rock Principled Capital, a healthcare focused private equity firm, where he was instrumental in developing strategy and optimizing operations for the firm. Prior to Solid Rock, Richard held various roles of increasing responsibility over 23 years at Meridian Biosciences Inc., ultimately serving as the company’s President and Chief Commercial Officer. Meridian Bioscience is a life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. Under his leadership the company successfully grew sales, improved operations and profitability, launched significant new product lines and completed several acquisitions. He began his career at Abbott Diagnostics. Mr. Eberly received a B.S. in Biochemistry from Juniata College and an M.B.A. from Xavier University.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company’s patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which applications are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark. For convenience, this trademark appears in this release without ® symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

