HOUSTON, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) (the “Company”) announced operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2019

Net income of $2.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share; charges for the Attleboro, MA closure negatively impacted earnings by $0.15 per share

Sales of $338.3 million, down 5.2%

Gross margin of 23.6%, decrease of 30 basis points

Operating expense of $73.0 million, including $3.3 million of closure costs, versus $71.3 million for 2018

Anticipated $1.0 million annual savings from closure and relocation of Attleboro facility

Fourth Quarter 2019

Net loss of $0.7 million, or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share, negatively impacted $0.05 per share by the Attleboro, MA closure

Sales of $82.3 million, down 6.4%

Operating expense was down 0.3%, reflecting $1.0 million of Attleboro closure costs

Twelve Month Summary

James Pokluda, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “2019 was a year of significant operational change for HWCC as we completed multiple strategic projects that strengthened our value proposition. In response to new tariffs, we reset international supply lines; LEAN processes and methodologies drove continuous improvement and expense reductions; we closed our largest fastener distribution center and relocated the inventory to two new facilities that are highly efficient and better located to service customer demand; and we completed a multi-year information technology upgrade that increased our digital capabilities and enhanced enterprise strategy. With these and several additional projects and non-recurring expenses now behind us, we enter 2020 well positioned to serve our diverse customer base.”

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $338.3 million, down 5.2% from $356.9 million in 2018. We estimate that the supply disruptions caused by the on-going trade negotiations with China negatively impacted sales 1% and that lower metals prices in 2019 represented an additional 2% decrease. Adjusting for the impact of metals and the trade war, we estimate sales for our project business decreased 2%, while MRO sales decreased 3%, as compared to 2018.

Gross margin at 23.6% was down 30 basis points from 2018. “We continue to focus on pricing discipline and maintaining optimum inventory mix profiles to service customer demand, and are pleased that we have been able to substantially maintain our margins despite a decline in commodity prices,” said Mr. Pokluda.

Operating expenses at $73.0 million increased 2.4% from the prior year of $71.3 million. This increase was due to expenses of $3.3 million for the closure and relocation of the Attleboro warehouse facility. Excluding these one-time expenses, operating expenses were down $1.6 million or 2.2%. Going forward, it is anticipated that the net annual operating expense savings resulting from these warehouse activities will be approximately $1 million.

Interest expense of $3.1 million increased 5.2% from $2.9 million in 2018. The increase reflected $0.2 million lower average debt of $76.6 million offset by a 10 basis point increase in average interest rates to 3.8%.

The results of operations generated net income of $2.6 million, compared to $8.6 million in 2018. $2.3 million of the decline was due to the Attleboro closure and relocation expenses. Mr. Pokluda commented “While our financial results were not where we would like them, 2019 was a year of significant change for our organization, and I am pleased with the extraordinary team efforts that were necessary to complete multiple projects, maintain pricing discipline, execute cost control and strengthened our position in the market.”

Fourth Quarter Summary

Mr. Pokluda further commented, “Fourth quarter results were disappointing, as positive sales trends experienced early in the quarter reduced significantly in the second half of the quarter due primarily to reduced project activity in oil and gas and fastener end markets.”

Sales for the fourth quarter 2019 were $82.3 million, down 6.4% from $87.9 million in 2018. We estimate the fastener supply disruptions caused by the on-going trade negotiations with China and lower metals prices represented a 2% sales decrease. We estimate sales for our project business decreased 16%, while MRO sales decreased 2%, as compared to 2018.

Gross margin at 22.7% decreased 120 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and was down 10 basis points sequentially, as reduced demand in the latter half of the quarter significantly increased pricing pressure. Operating expenses of $18.6 million were up 4.7% over 2018 but down 1.2% without the Attleboro closure and relocation costs, and flat sequentially.

Quarterly interest expense of $0.8 million was up 2% from the prior year period. Average debt levels for the quarter of $80.8 million increased $10 million over 2018, while the effective interest rate decreased from 4.1% to 3.5% in 2019. The debt increase resulted from an increase in inventory caused by inconsistency in our international supply lines and optimizing vendor contractual agreements.

The results of operations produced net loss of $0.7 million for the quarter, as compared to net income of $1.6 million in 2018. Excluding the closure and relocation expenses, operations produced net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share.

About the Company

With 44 years of experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains comments concerning management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and projections about future events may, and often do, vary materially from actual results.

Other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. These documents are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.houwire.com .

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such statements.

Houston Wire & Cable Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands, except

share data) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 4,096 $ 1,393 Accounts receivable, net Trade 50,325 52,946 Other 6,640 6,847 Inventories, net 114,069 94,325 Income tax receivable 1,353 435 Prepaids and other current assets 1,002 737 Other current assets 831 — Total current assets 178,316 156,683 Property and equipment, net 14,589 11,456 Intangible assets, net 10,282 11,179 Goodwill 22,353 22,353 Deferred income taxes 600 930 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,481 — Other assets 527 456 Total assets $ 240,148 $ 203,057 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 13,858 $ 11,253 Accrued and other current liabilities 23,261 19,232 Operating lease liabilities 2,742 — Total current liabilities 39,861 30,485 Debt 83,500 71,316 Operating lease long term liabilities 11,182 — Other long-term obligations 1,977 578 Total liabilities 136,520 102,379 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized: 20,988,952 shares issued: 16,556,950 and 16,611,651 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 21 21 Additional paid-in capital 52,304 53,514 Retained earnings 108,626 105,975 Treasury stock (57,323 ) (58,832 ) Total stockholders’ equity 103,628 100,678 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 240,148 $ 203,057

Houston Wire & Cable Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands except, share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 82,287 $ 87,906 $ 338,286 $ 356,858 Cost of sales 63,592 66,927 258,364 271,650 Gross profit 18,695 20,979 79,922 85,208 Operating expenses: Salaries and commissions 9,507 9,232 37,180 38,110 Other operating expenses 8,244 7,946 33,238 30,962 Depreciation and amortization 748 551 2,502 2,178 Impairment charge 120 60 120 60 Total operating expenses 18,619 17,789 73,040 71,310 Operating income 76 3,190 6,882 13,898 Interest expense 766 751 3,057 2,907 Income before income taxes (690 ) 2,439 3,825 10,991 Income taxes (34 ) 811 1,275 2,355 Net income $ (656 ) $ 1,628 $ 2,550 $ 8,636 Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.53 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ 0.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,310,534 16,416,785 16,433,644 16,389,876 Diluted 16,310,534 16,563,221 16,552,866 16,523,599

Houston Wire & Cable Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018

Operating activities Net income $ 2,550 $ 8,636 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment charge 120 60 Depreciation and amortization 2,502 2,178 Amortization of unearned stock compensation 1,471 1,298 Non-cash lease expense 5,887 — Provision for doubtful accounts 119 73 Provision for refund liability 84 37 Provision for inventory obsolescence 515 615 Deferred income taxes 431 (1,344 ) Other non-cash items 54 25 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,625 (2,507 ) Inventories (20,259 ) (6,825 ) Income taxes (918 ) 14 Prepaid expenses (265 ) 1,201 Lease payments (6,194 ) — Book overdraft — (3,028 ) Trade accounts payable 2,605 2,804 Accrued and other current liabilities 2,394 2,460 Other operating activities 673 (359 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,606 ) 5,338 Investing activities Expenditures for property and equipment (2,379 ) (1,503 ) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment 5 20 Net cash used in investing activities (2,374 ) (1,483 ) Financing activities Borrowings on revolver 364,671 367,513 Payments on revolver (352,487 ) (369,752 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — — Payment of dividends (36 ) (48 ) Purchase of treasury stock/stock surrendered on vested awards (1,172 ) (175 ) Lease payments (293 ) — Net cash used in financing activities 10,683 (2,462 ) Net change in cash 2,703 1,393 Cash at beginning of year 1,393 — Cash at end of year $ 4,096 $ 1,393 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid during the year for interest $ 3,011 $ 2,811 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 1,762 $ 3,696

