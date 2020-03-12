SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce progress on the licensing of its proprietary oil-sands extraction ‎technology.



On July 2, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a non-exclusive technology licensing agreement with Valkor LLC (“Valkor”), a company based in Katy, Texas. The Agreement grants to Valkor the right to use Petroteq’s proprietary patented technology to engineer, construct, operate and finance oil sands extraction plants (individually, a “Plant”) to transform highly oil saturated feed ore recovered from mining operations to heavy crude. Under the Agreement, Valkor agreed to pay Petroteq a non-refundable license fee of US$2 million per Plant in two payments, with 50% payable upon start of construction of a Plant and 50% payable upon first production of such Plant. The Agreement further provides that Valkor will pay Petroteq a five percent (5%) royalty based on annual gross sales, excluding solvent and or water, for so long as licensed technology is covered by a valid claim in the country in which it is used.

Valkor has advised the Company that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited (“HCD”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, to complete a preliminary study to determine the feasibility to mine HCD’s oil sands within HCD’s Utah leases. To earn an interest in HCD’s Utah leases, Valkor will need to engineer, install and operate a Plant.

Valkor has also advised Petroteq that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with TomCo Energy plc, a company listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange’s international market for smaller growing companies, in respect of TomCo’s leases in the Uintah basin in Utah. Valkor and TomCo intend to work towards agreeing on the scope of a resource study to identify the locations of the potential resource whereupon Valkor would seek to engineer, construct and operate a Plant.

In the event the foregoing ventures successfully proceed, the Company would be entitled to initial non-dilutive ‎capital, as well as a potential long-term revenue stream through a royalty.

The Company also announces that Dr. Gerald Bailey has retired from his position as President of ‎the Company. Dr. Bailey will remain a non-executive director of the ‎Company. The directors of the Company would like to acknowledge Dr. Bailey's valuable contributions to the ‎Company in his executive capacity over the years and looks forward to continue working with ‎him in the future.

‎

Travis Schneider, a director since December ‎‎2011, and David Sealock, have resigned as directors of the ‎Company. Mr. Sealock has also given notice of his resignation as Chief Executive Officer effective March 31, 2020. The directors of the Company thank Mr. Schneider and Mr. Sealock for their contributions and support of the Company. Mr. Sealock’s original ‎mandate with Petroteq was to complete and commission the Company’s Asphalt Ridge facility located in Vernal, Utah, which has ‎been achieved.

Mr. Alex Blyumkin, Chairman of Petroteq, will assume the role of Interim CEO upon Mr. Sealock’s ‎departure. ‎“I am extremely excited at the prospect of expanding our relationship with Valkor into new ‎projects,” stated Mr. Blyumkin. “The potential of having multiple facilities in Utah making ‎similar oils and all using Petroteq technology has the potential to open up many opportunities to gain ‎economies of scale both in our production costs, as well as on the distribution of our unique oil ‎products,” he continued.‎

