Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power's (Nasdaq: TERP) 2019 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Results Webcast and Conference Call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be available on our website at www.terraformpower.com under “Events and Presentations” in advance of the call.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on March 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9g2wwrnn . A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 5462778.

