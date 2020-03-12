Lehi, UT, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the event tech market leader, announced a complete Virtual Event that can be implemented in just a few days on events that are otherwise canceled due to COVID-19. NVIDIA will be among the first this year to completely digitize its marquee conference, GTC 2020, using RainFocus’ proven Virtual Event.





By enabling RainFocus’ Virtual Event, NVIDIA is able to leverage many of the efforts and investments they have made to date for hosting their conference. In just days, RainFocus updated NVIDIA’s event online and applied a new “Virtual Registration” package for all attendees. As a result, attendees are able to seamlessly transition to an all-virtual event of live streams, on-demand content and exhibitor sessions via RainFocus’ intuitive Event Portals.





NVIDIA’s transition to RainFocus’ Virtual Event will enable the company to maintain all of the insights they would have gathered at their live event. Attendees will continue to benefit from highly targeted recommendations based on preferences and behaviors while NVIDIA retains real-time reporting of event satisfaction and performance. In addition, attendees will still have the opportunity to visit with and engage exhibitor “booths” online.





“The current health scare has opened up a wide array of possibilities for event professionals this year,” states RainFocus CTO, Mike Bushman. “Making the switch to a virtual platform will enable our clients to increase their audience, build trust through an extended experience, and keep momentum going post-event.”

While COVID-19 has inspired companies such as NVIDIA and IBM to switch their events to virtual events this year, other enterprise companies, such as Cisco, have been using RainFocus’ virtual offerings for years. As the virus persists, RainFocus will continue to provide enterprise organizations with the most advanced platform for their events and conferences.







