Toronto, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the direction announced late this afternoon by the Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health we are immediately closing the Home Show – The Big One in compliance with the province’s direction to help reduce possible risk regarding the spread of Covid-19/Corona Virus.

In the 70 year history of the National Home Show and Toronto Home Show, this is the first time we have had to suspend operations and underscores the importance of the measures being undertaken by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Attendees who have already purchased tickets will be notified by email of the cancellation.

Home Show staff will contact exhibitors as soon as possible with more information.

About The Home Shows

Your space, your way with The Home Shows. By combining expert advice, inspirational activations and hundreds of home-related vendors, no matter what type of space you live in, you’ll find something just for you. The Home Shows hosts three inspirational shows every year. Each with its own twist. In February, Home Improvement Edition presented by RE/MAX, previously known as (The GTA Home & Reno Show), focuses on creating your space, your way by getting those renovations started and those DIY projects completed. In March, it’s The Big One presented by RE/MAX (previously known as The National Home Show). The show boasts the largest home and garden display in North America. Get organized in October at Smarter Living (previously known as The Toronto Fall Home Show). It’s the place to organize your space your way. Whether you want your home to match your personality, match your passion or just look fabulous inside and out there is a home show for you. The Home Shows are produced by BILD (Building Industry and Land Development Association), the voice of the land, home-building and professional renovation industry in the GTA. www.torontohomeshows.com

About BILD

The Building Industry and Land Development Association was formed through the merger of the Greater Toronto Home Builders’ Association (GTHBA) and the Urban Development Institute/Ontario. BILD is the voice of the land development, home-building and professional renovation industry in the Greater GTA. BILD represents more than 1,400-member companies. For more information please visit bildgta.ca. Follow BILD on Twitter @BILDgta and Like it on Facebook.

About Canada Blooms

Canada Blooms is an annual world-class festival that connects people to the joys and benefits of nature through experiences with gardens and flowers by promoting, educating, inspiring and celebrating all aspects of horticulture. A not-for-profit organization that gives back to the community throughout the year by funding community garden projects around Ontario, Canada Blooms is also dedicated to providing the community with horticulture expertise, education and resources on an ongoing basis.

Now in its 24th year, Canada Blooms was founded by Landscape Ontario and The Garden Club of Toronto. Each year it is supported by a committed group of partners, sponsors and volunteers. Canada Blooms has been named One of Ontario's Top 100 Events by Festivals and Events Ontario and One of North America's Top 100 Events by the American Bus Association. BizBash Magazine named Canada Blooms and the National Home Show one of the Top 100 Events in Toronto in 2017 and named #5 for Trade Shows & Conventions.

For further information contact:

Brittany Ballentine │ 647-725-9731 │ brittany@punchcanada.com

