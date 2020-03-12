GREAT NECK, New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.22. The dividend is payable April 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2020.



About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com . Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Form 10-K filed December 10, 2018 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Investor Relations