FORT WORTH, Texas, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced additional adjustments to its schedule in response to decreased travel demand due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The company plans to:
New schedule changes include:
Europe
South America
These capacity reductions assume no slot waivers are in place. At airports where demand exceeds airfield and/or terminal capacity, access is governed by slots that grant airlines permission to take off and land at specific times. Given the decrease in demand related to COVID-19, American has requested temporary relief from this usage requirement — otherwise known as requesting a slot waiver — to better align capacity with demand without the risk of losing valuable takeoff and landing slots for the future. American will continue to review its network and make adjustments as needed if waivers are granted.
Taking care of customers
American will continue to take care of customers as this situation develops. The airline announced today that it has offered to waive change fees for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 11 for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom, through May 31. Additionally, American’s Reservations team will contact customers whose flights have been canceled directly by email or telephone. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses not to be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.
Full details on these schedule adjustments:
Updated Europe schedules:
|Origin
|Destination
|Schedule change
|Expected resumption of service
|CLT
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|Suspended March 13 through May 6
|May 7
|CLT
|Munich (MUC)
|Suspended March 13 through May 6
|May 7
|DFW
|Rome (FCO)
|Seasonal start delayed
|May 7
|DFW
|FRA
|Suspended March 19 through May 6
|May 7
|DFW
|London (LHR)
|Reduced from four daily flights to three
|May 7
|DFW
|Madrid (MAD)
|Suspended March 19 through May 6
|May 7
|DFW
|Paris (CDG)
|Suspended March 19 through May 6
|May 7
|JFK
|Barcelona (BCN)
|Suspended March 19 through May 6
|May 7
|JFK
|FCO
|Seasonal start delayed
|May 7
|JFK
|LHR
|Reduced from four daily flights to three
|May 7
|JFK
|MAD
|Suspended March 19 through June 3
|June 4
|JFK
|Milan (MXP)
|Suspended through May 6
|May 7
|JFK
|CDG
|Suspended March 19 through May 6
|May 7
|MIA
|BCN
|Suspended March 19 through May 6
|May 7
|MIA
|CDG
|Suspended March 19 through June 3
|June 4
|MIA
|MAD
|Suspended March 19 through May 6
|May 7
|MIA
|MXP
|Suspended through May 6
|May 7
|ORD
|FCO
|Seasonal start delayed
|June 4
|ORD
|LHR
|Reduced from four daily flights to three
|May 7
|PHL
|Amsterdam (AMS)
|Suspended March 13 through May 6
|May 7
|PHL
|CDG
|Suspended March 13 through May 6
|May 7
|PHL
|FCO
|Suspended through May 6
|May 7
|PHL
|MAD
|Suspended March 13 through May 6
|May 7
|PHL
|Zurich (ZRH)
|Suspended March 13 through May 6
|May 7
|RDU
|LHR
|Suspended March 19 through May 6
|May 7
Updated South America schedules:
|Origin
|Destination
|Schedule change
|Expected resumption of service
|DFW
|Buenos Aires (EZE)
|Suspended through June 3
|June 4
|DFW
|Sao Paulo (GRU)
|Suspended March 19 through June 3
|June 4
|DFW
|Santiago (SCL)
|Suspended March 19 through June 3
|June 4
|LAX
|EZE
|Suspended through October 24
|October 25
|LAX
|GRU
|Suspended March 19 through October 24
|October 25
|JFK
|EZE
|Suspended through June 3
|June 4
|MIA
|EZE
|Suspended through May 6
|May 7
|MIA
|Cordoba, Argentina (COR)
|Service discontinued
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.
American Airlines
(817) 967-1577
mediarelations@aa.com
American Airlines Group, Inc.
Fort Worth, Texas, UNITED STATES
AAGroup logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: