The average maintenance and repair costs of a vehicle, in the U.S, can go up to a stunning $5,400. Now, imagine having to bear such costs for a vehicle. An auto warranty plan offers a partnership where vehicle owners do not have to worry about such costs.





With an auto warranty plan, vehicle owners enjoy the protection and can worry about other things, such as enjoying their road trips. Expenses such as emergency repairs are catered for at all times.





Further, according to the Federal Highway Administration, the average American drives an average of 13,476 miles per year. This means more maintenance and servicing is required. An auto warranty will cover such costs; hence vehicle owners can take those longer journeys without having to worry about the extra cost.





From all types of repair and maintenance, vehicle owners get to enjoy a variety of services at affordable rates. Even so, Liberty Auto offers quality services along with the best customer service experience.





Also, dealing with untrustworthy facilities that offer poor services and are sometimes even rude to their customers can be tiresome. With an auto warranty protection plan, vehicle owners are guaranteed protection from unscrupulous dealers who do not have their interest at heart.

For instance, vehicle owners do not need to go to the garage or dealers that offer poor services because they are cheap. They can get services from professional technicians who offer quality services.





Because the warranty provider will foot the bills, the vehicle owners do not have to worry about any expenses. They do not have to deal with untrustworthy and challenging auto shops, and they can access better services.





Not only do vehicle owners get protection, but they also get extra services such as key lockout services, towing services, and trip interruption coverage.





Several warranty plans vary in terms of what they cover, terms and conditions, time, and costs. The flexibility gives vehicle owners a variety to choose from, and this ensures they can get plans that cater to their specific needs and wants.





Alongside Liberty Auto, other auto warranty protection providers include Palmer administrative services, Concord Auto-Protect and Infinite Auto-Protect. Liberty Auto offers the best warranty plan options since they cover a wide variety at affordable rates. Their plans include Select, Powertrain, Engine, and Powertrain Enhanced coverage plans.





Vehicle owners may sometimes want to keep their vehicles for an extended period before selling or purchasing another automobile. The plans not only cover costs, but they also cover these bills for as long as they are needed.





Another benefit of having an auto warranty protection is that the resale value of the vehicle remains intact. Warranties are a nice selling point for prospective buyers. With a transferable warranty, vehicle owners can easily sell their cars, and even at lower transaction charges.

A vehicle that is under warranty is kept in great shape as it is maintained regularly and has low chances of a breakdown. Getting an auto warranty protection from Liberty Auto will ensure smooth and enjoyable vehicle ownership.





Finally, if you have a tight budget and are afraid of huge repair bills, then an extended warranty is the best option. Besides, extended warranties are transferable at a small fee. Most important is to retain the value of your vehicle.