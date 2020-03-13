Los Angeles, CA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Everest is known for his life-changing efforts in supporting initiatives on medical education. He is an American Indian doctor. He faithfully allocates millions of dollars to get solutions to the leading health challenges the world faces through his Everest foundation, a nonprofit global organization that he serves as the chairman. The foundation is named after his father, who strongly advocated for education and believed that medical education should be one of the key focuses in every country. One of the foundation's programs, the Everest scholars, connects medical students and graduates from all over the world to top players in the health sector, such as teaching hospitals, and top-rated medical schools in the United States. Michael Everest seeks to advance medical innovation and philanthropic methods in medical research.





Some of the research areas funded by the organization include nanotechnology and stem cell technology. Still, Dr. Michael Everest has made significant contributions to stem cell technology, which has the capability of treating cancer, stroke, spinal injuries, and Alzheimer's disease. He sponsored the 5k walk/run. All the participants of the walk were wheelchairs users who have spinal injuries. Michael Everest formed a partnership with the Bronx VA exoskeleton and science research department, where he funded one of their stem technology projects. The project has already started to bear fruits. Several people who couldn't walk due to spinal injuries can now walk comfortably. Undoubtedly, such projects are life-changing. He also sponsors such medical events every year.





Dr. Michael Everest holds a strong belief that medical research initiatives are paramount for people from all parts of the world. For this reason, several medical trainees in the Keck School of medicine have benefitted mainly from his foundation. Dr. Michael gifted the medical school with $1m. The gift has backed up research in the institution. The donation has been of much help in the otolaryngology department, which researches the head and neck. The contribution will also enable the institution to carry out advanced research for years to come. Part of it will also benefit the children's hospital of Los Angeles, which has some connections with the Keck School of medicine.





Importantly, Dr. Michael Everest has played a significant role in the promotion of medical initiatives in third world countries. Michael Everest makes donations to community-based hospitals in third world countries, which entirely rely on their governments for funding. The contributions enable the hospitals to take necessary research, benefitting the whole community. Through his foundation, he has sponsored quite a good number of hospitals in those countries. He understand s that in most third world-class countries, medical schools offer science training on basic levels, as they cannot afford state of the art research facilities. To solve the problem of half-baked medicine graduates, Michael Everest sponsors the graduates so that they can acquire the necessary research training.





One of his recent initiatives involves backing up pathology training for medical graduates from different parts of the world. True to his words, Dr. Michael Everest donated $500 000 to the University of California. Other institutions that have benefitted from the Everest foundation include the New York medical school, the University of Texas, Stanford University, and many other higher learning institutions. The sponsorships are in the form of residency fellowships, grants, research fellowships, and gifts.





Michael Everest's mission is to advance medical research on a global level. He believes that medical innovation, the advancement of research equipment and methods will be of benefit not only to the current generations but to the coming generations.