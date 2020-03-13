F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 13 March 2020, at 8.00 EET



F-Secure Corporation - Managers' Transactions – Samu Konttinen

F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration shares held by the company to Samu Konttinen earned based on the earning period 2017‒2019 of the share-based long-term incentive plan (LTI 2017-2019).

F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Konttinen, Samu

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: F-Secure Oyj

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20200311182133_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-10

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009801310

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21,262 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 21,262 Volume weighted average price: EUR





Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



