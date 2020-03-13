F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 13 March 2020, at 8.00 EET
F-Secure Corporation - Managers' Transactions – Kristian Järnefelt
F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration shares held by the company to Kristian Järnefelt earned based on the earning period 2017‒2019 of the share-based long-term incentive plan (LTI 2017-2019).
F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Järnefelt, Kristian
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20200311183227_5
Transaction date: 2020-03-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,505 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8,505 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Contact information:
Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com
F-Secure Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND