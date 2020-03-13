Roissy, 13 March 2020
United States border restrictions as of 14 March 2020
The Air France-KLM Group has taken note of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s announcement of new United States border restrictions as of 14 March 2020.
Network exposure to United States of America
Capacity adjustments in network to United States of America
The Air France-KLM Group will examine on a daily basis whether adjustments to the network are necessary and what operational measures need to be taken.
The aircraft load factors and the profitability on these concerned routes are foreseen to be negatively impacted and remain uncertain at this stage.
Investor relations Press
Olivier Gall Wouter van Beek
+33 1 49 89 52 59 +33 1 49 89 52 60 +33 1 41 56 56 00
olgall@airfranceklm.com wouter-van.beek@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com
Attachment
AIR FRANCE - KLM
Roissy Cdg Cedex, FRANCE
Press release USA border restrictions 13 March 2020 VEFILE URL | Copy the link below
AIR FRANCE - KLM LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: