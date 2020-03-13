Uponor Corporation     Investor news      13 March 2020     9:30 EET

Practical guidelines regarding Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting

Due to the recent developments with coronavirus pandemic, Uponor aims to keep its shareholders safe and takes the following preventive measures to mitigate the risks in its Annual General Meeting in Finlandia Hall, Helsinki on Monday 16 March 2020:

  • All presentations and speeches, including CEO review, are kept short and to the minimum. However, shareholders can later watch the full CEO review on Uponor’s investors website
  • The participation of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee is limited to the minimum
  • The proposed new Member of the Board will be presented via video
  • There will be no refreshments served
  • There will be no product showroom
  • In the auditorium, there will be additional space between seats and standing microphones, which are not circulated, are used

In addition, Uponor Corporation advises those shareholders who have been travelling in the coronavirus epidemic areas, have otherwise been exposed to the coronavirus within 14 days prior to the Annual General Meeting or have symptoms of illness, or who are considered to be part of the risk group, to consider not attending to the meeting venue and authorising another person to represent them at the meeting.


Uponor Corporation

Reetta Härkki
General Counsel
Tel. +358 20 129 2835

Noora Surakka
Legal Specialist
Tel. +358 20 129 2839

agm@uponor.com


