Uponor Corporation Investor news 13 March 2020 9:30 EET





Practical guidelines regarding Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting





Due to the recent developments with coronavirus pandemic, Uponor aims to keep its shareholders safe and takes the following preventive measures to mitigate the risks in its Annual General Meeting in Finlandia Hall, Helsinki on Monday 16 March 2020:

All presentations and speeches, including CEO review, are kept short and to the minimum. However, shareholders can later watch the full CEO review on Uponor’s investors website

The participation of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee is limited to the minimum

The proposed new Member of the Board will be presented via video

There will be no refreshments served

There will be no product showroom

In the auditorium, there will be additional space between seats and standing microphones, which are not circulated, are used





In addition, Uponor Corporation advises those shareholders who have been travelling in the coronavirus epidemic areas, have otherwise been exposed to the coronavirus within 14 days prior to the Annual General Meeting or have symptoms of illness, or who are considered to be part of the risk group, to consider not attending to the meeting venue and authorising another person to represent them at the meeting.







