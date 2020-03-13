Uponor Corporation Investor news 13 March 2020 9:30 EET
Practical guidelines regarding Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting
Due to the recent developments with coronavirus pandemic, Uponor aims to keep its shareholders safe and takes the following preventive measures to mitigate the risks in its Annual General Meeting in Finlandia Hall, Helsinki on Monday 16 March 2020:
In addition, Uponor Corporation advises those shareholders who have been travelling in the coronavirus epidemic areas, have otherwise been exposed to the coronavirus within 14 days prior to the Annual General Meeting or have symptoms of illness, or who are considered to be part of the risk group, to consider not attending to the meeting venue and authorising another person to represent them at the meeting.
