March 13, 2020 04:00 ET

March 13, 2020 04:00 ET



Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 March 2020 at 10:00 a.m.





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Turret Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

Legal Person

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul

Position: Member of the Board

Name: Eriksson, Peter

Position: Member of the Board

Name: Pylkäs, Pekka

Position: Member of the Board

__________________________________________________________

Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20200312172015_2

____________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 12 March 2020

Venue: Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Instrument (type): Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 2020/1

Transaction details

Volume: 224 758 340

Unit price: 0,00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 224 758 340

Volume weighted average price 0,00000

____________________________________________________________

Attachment