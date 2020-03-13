Talenom Plc, Stock Exchange Release 13 March 2020 at 10:00

Shares subscribed with Talenom Plc stock options 2016C and 2018

A total of 900,900 new Talenom Plc shares have been subscribed for with the stock options 2016C and 2018 of Talenom Plc on 6 March 2020. The subscription price of EUR 985,471.50 for subscriptions will be recorded in full in Talenom Plc's invested unrestricted equity fund.

The shares subscribed for with the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register today on 13 March 2020. The new shares will carry shareholders rights as of their registration day. The total number of Talenom Plc shares after the registration of the new shares is 42,757,526. The shares will be later admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

TALENOM PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.