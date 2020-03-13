Nørresundby, Denmark, 13 March 2020

Announcement no. 25/2020

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 61/2019 dated 26 November 2019 and as modified in company announcement no. 08/2020 dated 23 January 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 6 March 2020 to 12 March 2020:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 103,100 214.41 22,105,836 6 March 2020 6,000 194.20 1,165,200 9 March 2020 6,000 184.14 1,104,840 10 March 2020 5,000 189.72 948,600 11 March 2020 6,000 182.87 1,097,220 12 March 2020 6,500 161.88 1,052,220 Accumulated under the programme 132,600 207.19 27,473,916

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 601,522 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.73% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Due to the current global uncertainty related to the spread of and countermeasures against the Coronavirus/COVID-19, the Board of Directors of RTX A/S has decided to suspend the share buy-back programme until further notice. The Board of Directors believes it is prudent to suspend the share buy-back programme in light of the increased global uncertainty notwithstanding that the company is not changing its communicated outlook for FY 2019/20.

Under the – now suspended – programme RTX is authorized to buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 60 million and no more than 600,000 shares in the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020. As informed in company announcement no. 61/2019 and in company announcement 08/2020, RTX is entitled to suspend the programme at any time subject to announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen. The Board of Directors continues to monitor developments and can decide to resume the share buy-back programme at any time subject to announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Questions and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00.

RTX website: www.rtx.dk

Attachment