Lysaker, 13 March 2020

The suspension of yesterday's intra day trading with the below shareclasses on Nasdaq Copenhangen has now ended, and trade can be resumed.

The trade was suspended yesterday due to market conditions which made it difficult to set reliable fund prices (intrinsic values). The situation has now stabilized and trade can therefore be resumed.

For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .