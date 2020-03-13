From March 14, 2020, changes in MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, MAXIMA LT, UAB, MAXIMA LATVIJA, SIA management and Board will take place, new head of FRANMAX, UAB will be appointed. Structural changes are a part of a larger plan to ensure sustainable further growth of MAXIMA GRUPĖ and bring more added value to customers and employees during this challenging period.



Andris Vilcmeiers, who has served as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Maxima Latvija for more than four years, becomes the new CEO of Maxima Grupė. He also will be appointed as the Head of Franmax, the subsidiary of Maxima Grupė.



Viktors Troicins takes over the CEO position of Maxima Latvija. He has been working as the CCO and Board member at this company since April, 2016.



Jolanta Bivainytė, who has been leading Maxima Grupė till this day, becomes the CEO of Maxima LT, replacing Kristina Meidė in this position. K. Meidė has left the group.



"I am delighted with the opportunity to lead the largest Lithuanian-owned group of companies. The retail market constantly changes, requiring not only quick and expeditious solutions, but sustainable management across the Group companies too. Myself, Viktors and Jolanta have been working in the field for many years, therefore, during this challenging economic period, we are taking a fresh approach while maintaining company's core values and empowering experience", says Andris Vilcmeiers, the new CEO of Maxima Grupė.



"With continuous work, social initiatives and effective solutions, we have regained the trust and respect of customers in Latvia. Consequently, I'm proud to take this leadership position and fulfil the goal to bring the company closer to customers' expectations", says Viktors Troicins, the new CEO of Maxima in Latvia.



"During almost three decades, Maxima in Lithuania has grown to 251 store retailer and gained the trust of customers. I understand that the most effective decisions are made while being closer to our customers. At work I value constant communication with employees, suppliers and partners, this is what I'll continue focus on. Therefore, starting as a new Head of Maxima LT, I appreciate the confidence put in me and thank Kristina for her sincere work during those years not only in Maxima LT, but also in other VP Group companies", says Jolanta Bivainytė.



"These three years were marked by challenges and ambitious solutions, which have not only changed the face of Maxima but also raised a higher bar for the whole Lithuanian retail sector. This business is extremely dynamic, thus change is an essential part of the company and its people. I am turning over to a new chapter and am very grateful to the entire Maxima team for this priceless experience", says Kristina Meidė.



New Boards of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB and MAXIMA LT, UAB begin to work



The new Board of Maxima Grupė will be comprised of the following members: Andris Vilcmeiers (Chairman), Jolanta Bivainytė, Arūnas Zimnickas, Viktors Troicins, Edvinas Volkas and Vitalij Rakovski.



The number of the Board of Maxima LT is being reduced to 3. From now on the Board will consist of: Jolanta, Bivainytė, Vilma Drulienė and Jurgita Šlekytė.

Jolanta Bivainytė will be nominated for the position of Maxima LT Chairman of the Board.



„Maxima Latvija“ Board of Directors will be comprised of one member – Viktors Troicins.

About new CEOs



Prior to Maxima Latvija, Andris Vicmeiers led Poultry Farm Kekava and held various leadership positions at Venstpils Nafta, Latvian Shipping Company and other companies. He began his career in stevedoring company Noord Natie Ventspils Terminals and followed by the auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers Latvia. Andris Vilcmeiers holds Master degree in Management Science and Finance from the Latvian University.



Previously, Victors Troicins worked in the automotive industry for more than 12 years, serving as Managing Director as well as the CFO of Domenikss, general importer and dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Latvia. He also worked in the auditing company Deloitte & Touche Latvija. Viktors has acquired his degree in Business Administration at the SEE Riga and degree in Economics at the Riga Aviation University.



Jolanta Bivainytė has been working at Vilniaus Prekyba group since 1992. During this time, she took diverse management positions at different companies of the group. She led Maxima Grupė since May 2019. Jolanta is a graduate of Vilnius University, Faculty of Economics.



Additional information



Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora which operates in the Baltics.



Maxima Grupė revenue increased by 23,9% versus the same period last year and reached EUR 1.9 billion in the first half of 2019. Consolidated EBITDA reached EUR 142 million. The Group invested more than EUR 49 million into fixed assets.



Maxima Grupė is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating the chains of retail stores, pharmacies and real estate development and management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.





