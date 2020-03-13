Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Combination Products: Critical Interactions" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Linking the technical requirements of device design and pharmaceutical product development. Using QbD to deliver drug/device combinations.



Drug/device and device/drug combination products are becoming increasingly important in the medical industry. The development and manufacture of these products raises a number of complex issues and the quality and regulatory aspects are challenging.

This interactive seminar will clarify the EU and US approach to drug/device and device/drug combination products, address the requirements for the device technical file/design file, explain the biological and synthetic drug regulations and look at the registration procedures for these products.



The programme will cover the regulatory strategy to adopt and the relevant aspects of GMP and quality processes, including the data expectations for the CTD. It will also review the key relationships between quality, regulatory, R&D and production. Delegates will find this a comprehensive overview of the requirements for these products and will have an opportunity to discuss the complexities with an expert in this field.



Benefits of Attending

Clarify the definitions for drug/device and device/drug combination products in the EU and USA

Consider the requirements for the device technical file/design file

Comply with the biological and synthetic drug regulations

Understand the registration procedures for devices and medicines in the EU and USA

Determine the data required for the Common Technical Document (CTD)

Consider the regulatory strategy depending on your product

Gain practical advice on how to apply the ISO standards

Agenda



Programme - Day One



Defining a drug/device and device/drug product

EU approach

US approach

Understanding devices

Medical Device Regulation - EU

CE marking and Notified Body interactions

CDRH definitions - US - 510(k) and PMA

Labelling

Vigilance requirements

Regulatory procedures for drug/device and device/drug products

EU procedures

US and Office of Combination Products

Device technical file/ design file

What is required

Structure

Bench testing

Potential clinical requirements

Workshop: Technical file/ design file



Understanding the biological and synthetic drug regulations

EU/US definition of medicinal product

Labelling

Pharmacovigilance

Quality requirements

Programme - Day Two



Registration procedures



Devices EU/US

Medicines EU/US



GMP and ISO standards

Practical application

Interpretation of the standards

The CTD

Where to put data

Data expectations

Applying QbD (quality by design)

Workshop: CTD requirements - tracking critical documents



Key considerations for the regulatory strategy

Deciding which regulatory route to take

Device and product registrations

Combination-only registrations

Desired labelling

Workshop: regulatory strategy

