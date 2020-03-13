Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Combination Products: Critical Interactions" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Linking the technical requirements of device design and pharmaceutical product development. Using QbD to deliver drug/device combinations.
Drug/device and device/drug combination products are becoming increasingly important in the medical industry. The development and manufacture of these products raises a number of complex issues and the quality and regulatory aspects are challenging.
This interactive seminar will clarify the EU and US approach to drug/device and device/drug combination products, address the requirements for the device technical file/design file, explain the biological and synthetic drug regulations and look at the registration procedures for these products.
The programme will cover the regulatory strategy to adopt and the relevant aspects of GMP and quality processes, including the data expectations for the CTD. It will also review the key relationships between quality, regulatory, R&D and production. Delegates will find this a comprehensive overview of the requirements for these products and will have an opportunity to discuss the complexities with an expert in this field.
Benefits of Attending
Agenda
Programme - Day One
Defining a drug/device and device/drug product
Understanding devices
Regulatory procedures for drug/device and device/drug products
Device technical file/ design file
Workshop: Technical file/ design file
Understanding the biological and synthetic drug regulations
Programme - Day Two
Registration procedures
GMP and ISO standards
The CTD
Workshop: CTD requirements - tracking critical documents
Key considerations for the regulatory strategy
Workshop: regulatory strategy
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6r1un
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: