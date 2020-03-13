Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Home Care Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the growing demand for home care services, anticipated workforce shortages, shifts in reimbursement, and market trends.

Key Highlights

  • In 2019, the home-based medical market is projected to reach $197.4 billion
  • A shortage of 446,300 home health aides is expected in 2025
  • Over 90% of home health users need assistance with bathing and/or walking
  • The home medical equipment market is projected to be $60.9 billion in 2019

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Home Health Market Overview
  3. Aging Population Drives Demand For Home Care
  4. Hypertension And Arthritis Are Top Ailments Among Home Health Users
  5. Shortage Of 446,300 Home Health Aides Expected In 2025
  6. Home Health Admissions Steadily Rise
  7. Aging In Place Grows In Popularity
  8. Senior Housing Supply Exceeds Demand
  9. Home Care Offers Lower Cost Alternative For Long-Term Care
  10. Baby Boomers Appear Overconfident In Medicare's Coverage Of Long-Term Care
  11. Walking And Bathing Top Needs Among Home Health Users
  12. Home Health Agencies Largely Dependent On Government Reimbursement
  13. Private Duty Care Primarily Paid Out-Of-Pocket
  14. Caregivers Share Costs, Responsibilities
  15. Remote Patient Monitoring Reimbursement Changes Likely To Spur Growth In 2019
  16. Heart Failure And Diabetes Are Top Conditions Monitored Remotely
  17. Patient-Driven Grouping Model Changes Home Health Reimbursement To 30-Day Episode Of Care
  18. In Preparation For PDGM, Home Health Agencies Move Toward More Skilled Nursing
  19. Hospice Admissions On The Rise
  20. Most Hospice Services Take Place At Home
  21. Greater Number Of Home Care Transactions In 2018 Vs. 2017 Across All Sub-Segments
  22. Majority Of Durable Medical Equipment Paid For Out-Of-Pocket
  23. Next Round Of Competitive Bidding To Use Lead Item Pricing
  24. GHX Reports $48.3 Billion In Distributed Sales In 2018
  25. GHX Reports Home Health Sales By Segment
  26. GHX Reports Top Home Health Product Category Sales Through Distribution

