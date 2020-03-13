Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Home Care Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the growing demand for home care services, anticipated workforce shortages, shifts in reimbursement, and market trends.

Key Highlights



In 2019, the home-based medical market is projected to reach $197.4 billion

A shortage of 446,300 home health aides is expected in 2025

Over 90% of home health users need assistance with bathing and/or walking

The home medical equipment market is projected to be $60.9 billion in 2019

Who Should Buy This Report?

Healthcare Investors

Health Systems

Healthcare Distributors

Healthcare Manufactures

Group Purchasing Organizations

Government Health Agencies

State Health Agencies

Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Home Health Market Overview Aging Population Drives Demand For Home Care Hypertension And Arthritis Are Top Ailments Among Home Health Users Shortage Of 446,300 Home Health Aides Expected In 2025 Home Health Admissions Steadily Rise Aging In Place Grows In Popularity Senior Housing Supply Exceeds Demand Home Care Offers Lower Cost Alternative For Long-Term Care Baby Boomers Appear Overconfident In Medicare's Coverage Of Long-Term Care Walking And Bathing Top Needs Among Home Health Users Home Health Agencies Largely Dependent On Government Reimbursement Private Duty Care Primarily Paid Out-Of-Pocket Caregivers Share Costs, Responsibilities Remote Patient Monitoring Reimbursement Changes Likely To Spur Growth In 2019 Heart Failure And Diabetes Are Top Conditions Monitored Remotely Patient-Driven Grouping Model Changes Home Health Reimbursement To 30-Day Episode Of Care In Preparation For PDGM, Home Health Agencies Move Toward More Skilled Nursing Hospice Admissions On The Rise Most Hospice Services Take Place At Home Greater Number Of Home Care Transactions In 2018 Vs. 2017 Across All Sub-Segments Majority Of Durable Medical Equipment Paid For Out-Of-Pocket Next Round Of Competitive Bidding To Use Lead Item Pricing GHX Reports $48.3 Billion In Distributed Sales In 2018 GHX Reports Home Health Sales By Segment GHX Reports Top Home Health Product Category Sales Through Distribution

