Next Games Corporation Company Release March 13, 2020 at 11:15 EET



Next Games' Annual Report 2019 has been published and is available on the company's website at www.nextgames.com/reports .

The annual report consists of the Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements with notes, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement.

Next Games’ Annual General Meeting 2020 is planned to be held on Wednesday May 20, 2020 in Helsinki.

Additional information:

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938

About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. In summer 2018, Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com

Attachment