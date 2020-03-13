Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Physician Office Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on challenges and opportunities faced by physician offices, clinicians, and their employers.

Key Highlights



By 2027, the physician office market is projected to reach $1.2 trillion

Burnout costs physician offices an estimated $4.6 billion annually

Urgent care centers treat 89 million annually

In the last 14 years, the number of retail clinics increased by 500%

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Physician Office Market Overview Medical Practices Trend Larger Medical Supplies Average 11% Of Physician Office Operating Expenses Majority Practice In A Single-Specialty Group Top 50 U.S. Medical Group Companies Operate 10.8% Of Practices Cardiovascular Surgeons Generate More Revenue For Affiliated Hospitals, Earn Higher Salaries Physician Shortage Estimated To Reach 121,000 By 2030 Supply Of New Physicians Slowed By Lack Of Residency Matches Despite Continued High Demand Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants Help To Offset Low Physician Supply Patient Volumes Increase For All Clinical Services Physicians Use Many Methods To Manage Volumes Physician Office Payer Mix Projected To Shift Towards Medicare Most Physicians Accept Medicare 22 Million Enrolled In Medicare Advantage In 2019, Up 8% From 2018 Physician Burnout Costs Estimated At $4.6 Billion Annually Hospitals, Health Systems Continue To Acquire Practices 2019 Marks The First Year Of MIPS Penalties, Bonuses CMS Moves To Compress The Range Of Positive MIPS Adjustments In 2022 Changes In MIPS Aim To Help Small Practices Cope With Reimbursement Challenges Qualifications Tightened For APM Bonuses Comprehensive Primary Care Plus Payment Model To Launch In 2020 Patients Prefer Urgent Care Centers For General Symptoms High Patient Satisfaction, Convenience Spur Growth In Retail Clinics Majority Of Community Health Center Patients Are Uninsured Or Below Federal Poverty Level CHCs Use Telehealth To Expand Service Areas Salary Top Challenge For CHC Recruitment And Retention Opioid Prescriptions Fall 33% Under Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs POL Revenues Reach $4 Billion In 2018 GHX Reports $6.3 Billion In Physician Office Sales Through Distribution In 2018

