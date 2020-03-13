Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Physician Office Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on challenges and opportunities faced by physician offices, clinicians, and their employers.
Key Highlights
- By 2027, the physician office market is projected to reach $1.2 trillion
- Burnout costs physician offices an estimated $4.6 billion annually
- Urgent care centers treat 89 million annually
- In the last 14 years, the number of retail clinics increased by 500%
Who Should Buy This Report?
- Healthcare Investors
- Health Systems
- Healthcare Distributors
- Healthcare Manufactures
- Group Purchasing Organizations
- Government Health Agencies
- State Health Agencies
- Healthcare Providers
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Physician Office Market Overview
- Medical Practices Trend Larger
- Medical Supplies Average 11% Of Physician Office Operating Expenses
- Majority Practice In A Single-Specialty Group
- Top 50 U.S. Medical Group Companies Operate 10.8% Of Practices
- Cardiovascular Surgeons Generate More Revenue For Affiliated Hospitals, Earn Higher Salaries
- Physician Shortage Estimated To Reach 121,000 By 2030
- Supply Of New Physicians Slowed By Lack Of Residency Matches Despite Continued High Demand
- Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants Help To Offset Low Physician Supply
- Patient Volumes Increase For All Clinical Services
- Physicians Use Many Methods To Manage Volumes
- Physician Office Payer Mix Projected To Shift Towards Medicare
- Most Physicians Accept Medicare
- 22 Million Enrolled In Medicare Advantage In 2019, Up 8% From 2018
- Physician Burnout Costs Estimated At $4.6 Billion Annually
- Hospitals, Health Systems Continue To Acquire Practices
- 2019 Marks The First Year Of MIPS Penalties, Bonuses
- CMS Moves To Compress The Range Of Positive MIPS Adjustments In 2022
- Changes In MIPS Aim To Help Small Practices Cope With Reimbursement Challenges
- Qualifications Tightened For APM Bonuses
- Comprehensive Primary Care Plus Payment Model To Launch In 2020
- Patients Prefer Urgent Care Centers For General Symptoms
- High Patient Satisfaction, Convenience Spur Growth In Retail Clinics
- Majority Of Community Health Center Patients Are Uninsured Or Below Federal Poverty Level
- CHCs Use Telehealth To Expand Service Areas
- Salary Top Challenge For CHC Recruitment And Retention
- Opioid Prescriptions Fall 33% Under Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs
- POL Revenues Reach $4 Billion In 2018
- GHX Reports $6.3 Billion In Physician Office Sales Through Distribution In 2018
