This report focuses on challenges and opportunities faced by physician offices, clinicians, and their employers.

Key Highlights

  • By 2027, the physician office market is projected to reach $1.2 trillion
  • Burnout costs physician offices an estimated $4.6 billion annually
  • Urgent care centers treat 89 million annually
  • In the last 14 years, the number of retail clinics increased by 500%

Who Should Buy This Report?

  • Healthcare Investors
  • Health Systems
  • Healthcare Distributors
  • Healthcare Manufactures
  • Group Purchasing Organizations
  • Government Health Agencies
  • State Health Agencies
  • Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Physician Office Market Overview
  3. Medical Practices Trend Larger
  4. Medical Supplies Average 11% Of Physician Office Operating Expenses
  5. Majority Practice In A Single-Specialty Group
  6. Top 50 U.S. Medical Group Companies Operate 10.8% Of Practices
  7. Cardiovascular Surgeons Generate More Revenue For Affiliated Hospitals, Earn Higher Salaries
  8. Physician Shortage Estimated To Reach 121,000 By 2030
  9. Supply Of New Physicians Slowed By Lack Of Residency Matches Despite Continued High Demand
  10. Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants Help To Offset Low Physician Supply
  11. Patient Volumes Increase For All Clinical Services
  12. Physicians Use Many Methods To Manage Volumes
  13. Physician Office Payer Mix Projected To Shift Towards Medicare
  14. Most Physicians Accept Medicare
  15. 22 Million Enrolled In Medicare Advantage In 2019, Up 8% From 2018
  16. Physician Burnout Costs Estimated At $4.6 Billion Annually
  17. Hospitals, Health Systems Continue To Acquire Practices
  18. 2019 Marks The First Year Of MIPS Penalties, Bonuses
  19. CMS Moves To Compress The Range Of Positive MIPS Adjustments In 2022
  20. Changes In MIPS Aim To Help Small Practices Cope With Reimbursement Challenges
  21. Qualifications Tightened For APM Bonuses
  22. Comprehensive Primary Care Plus Payment Model To Launch In 2020
  23. Patients Prefer Urgent Care Centers For General Symptoms
  24. High Patient Satisfaction, Convenience Spur Growth In Retail Clinics
  25. Majority Of Community Health Center Patients Are Uninsured Or Below Federal Poverty Level
  26. CHCs Use Telehealth To Expand Service Areas
  27. Salary Top Challenge For CHC Recruitment And Retention
  28. Opioid Prescriptions Fall 33% Under Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs
  29. POL Revenues Reach $4 Billion In 2018
  30. GHX Reports $6.3 Billion In Physician Office Sales Through Distribution In 2018

