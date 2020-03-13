Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Retractors Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical retractors market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,724.46 million in 2027 from US$ 2,153.4 million in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.



Driving factors of the surgical retractors market are increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries and increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries play a vital role in the growth of the surgical retractors market. Also, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



The rise in orthopedic surgeries is driven by the surgical procedures done for the replacements of the knee and hip. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in the United States, approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year. In the geriatric population, the knee replacement surgeries are mostly being performed for the deteriorating joints.

Rising conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and osteoporosis also help to increase the number of surgical procedures. For instance, according to a report published in 2018 of Healthline Media, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects 41 in every 100,000 people per year, and near round, 1.3 million Americans have RA. Likewise, data published by the Spondylitis Association of America states that spondyloarthritis is found in approximately 2.7million people, which is 1 in 100 population in America.

Similarly, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world in 2018, among which approximately one-tenth of women are above 60 years, one-fifth of women are aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90. Moreover, the number of surgeries is expected to be rising to the musculoskeletal disorders that are associated with sports, occupational injuries, and age-related dysfunction.

In 2017, as per the data by Arthritis Foundation, 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. Besides, nearly 300,000 babies and children have arthritis or a rheumatic condition. Also, the standard type of arthritis diagnosed is osteoarthritis, which affects approximately 31 million Americans. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, the market for surgical retractors is expected to grow in the forecast period significantly.



In 2018, the hand retractors segment accounted for the largest market share in the global surgical retractors market by the product type segment. With the help of hand retractors assistant can rapidly relocate them for more exposure and can adjust the tension or force on the tissues as required. The hand retractors permit an assistant to move tissue away from the surgical instruments and safeguard the vital structures in the procedure. Owing to the factors such as increasing usage in the hand retractors segment is anticipated to grow in the future.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the surgical retractors market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global surgical retractors market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Surgical Retractors Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Surgical Retractors Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Surgical Retractors Market - By End-user

1.3.4 Global Surgical Retractors Market - By Geography



2. Surgical Retractors Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Surgical Retractors - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Surgical Retractors Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Surgical Retractors Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Surgical Retractors Market in APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Surgical Retractors Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Surgical Retractors Market - South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Surgical Retractors - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in the Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries

5.1.2 Increase in The Number of Orthopaedic Surgeries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rising Demand of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Developments in Surgical Retractors

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Surgical Retractors Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Surgical Retractors Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Surgical Retractors Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Surgical Retractors Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2027 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Surgical Retractors Market Share by Product Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Hand Retractors

7.4 Self-Retaining Retractors

7.5 Wire Retractors

7.6 Others



8. Surgical Retractors Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Surgical Retractors Market Share by Application 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Obstetrics & Gynecology

8.4 Cardiovascular

8.5 Neurosurgery

8.6 Orthopedic Surgery

8.7 Reconstructive Surgery

8.8 Wound Closure

8.9 Others



9. Surgical Retractors Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2027 - End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Surgical Retractors Market Share by End-user 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals, Clinics, & Surgical Centers

9.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.5 Maternity & Fertility Centers



10. Surgical Retractors Market Revenue & Forecast to 2027 - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America Surgical Retractors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.2 Europe Surgical Retractors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.3 APAC Surgical Retractors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 MEA Surgical Retractors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 South & Central America Surgical Retractors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Surgical Retractors Market - Industry Landscape



12. Surgical Retractors Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Arthrex, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Product Portfolio

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.3 CooperSurgical, Inc.

12.4 Globus Medical, Inc.

12.5 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

12.6 Medline Industries, Inc.

12.7 Medtronic PLC

12.8 Stryker

12.9 Teleflex Incorporated

12.10 Thompson Surgical

12.11 OBP Medical Corporation



