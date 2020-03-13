New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet of Things in Retail Market by Platform, Hardware, Service, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05874891/?utm_source=GNW



• By offering, the hardware segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



Hardware is an essential component for any IoT device to work efficiently.In order to improve customer experiences and similar operations, these technologies or devices have become a necessity.



Beacons broadcast radio signals using the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology.These signals are received by the customer’s smartphones and wearables.



The use of these technologies enhance customer experiences by sending relevant messages as per consumer requirements.

• By application, the operations management segment to hold the largest market size in 2020



The operations management segment for any retail organization is important because it refers to all the activities that maintain the optimum store functioning levels.IoT plays a crucial role in process automation and improves the operational efficiency of retail stores.



Operations management in the retail industry includes energy optimization, supply chain optimization, surveillance and security, inventory optimization, and workforce management.

• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in terms of the growth of the IoT in retail market, due to the increasing adoption of new technologies, higher investments for digital transformation, and the growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the APAC countries.The region is continuously adopting technological advancements as IoT grows in popularity with both governments and companies on a global scale.



The APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the IoT in retail market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives– 33%, Director Level – 25%, and Managers–42%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 19%, APAC – 14, and RoW – 29%



Research Coverage

The IoT in retail market is segmented by offering (hardware, platforms and services), application, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the IoT in retail market.



