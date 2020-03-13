Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Salts - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Salts Market accounted for $13.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $19.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
Plentiful accessibility of salt reserves and their cost of viability, increasing relevance of industrial salt in various applications and absence of good substitutes are the factors driving the market growth. However, ecological and health concerns over the usage of salt in some applications may hinder the market growth.
By Source, Rock Salt segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the enormous accessibility of reserves of salt in salt mines. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing requirement for industrial salts from the region. In addition, the developments of the chlor-alkali industry, as well as an expanding figure of water treatment plants, are also fueling the growth of the industrial salts market in this region.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Industrial Salts Market, By Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rock Salt
5.3 Natural Brine
6 Global Industrial Salts Market, By Manufacturing Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solar Evaporation
6.3 Vacuum Pan Evaporation
6.4 Conventional Mining
7 Global Industrial Salts Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Water Treatment
7.3 Food & Beverages
7.4 Skins and Hides Industry
7.5 Chemical Processing
7.5.1 Soda Ash Manufacturing
7.5.2 Chlorine
7.5.3 Caustic Soda Manufacturing
7.6 Pharmaceutical
7.7 Freezing Point Depletion
7.8 Oil & Gas
7.8.1 Refining
7.8.2 Drilling
7.9 De-Icing
7.10 Saline Solutions
7.11 Agriculture
7.12 Filler
7.13 Dye Enhancer
7.14 Other Applications
7.14.1 Animal Feed
8 Global Industrial Salts Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Tata Chemicals Ltd
10.2 Cargill Inc
10.3 Mitsui & Co Ltd
10.4 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc
10.5 China National Salt Industry Corporation
10.6 Compass Minerals International Inc
10.7 Ineos Group Holdings S.A.
10.8 K+S AG
10.9 Rio Tinto PLC
10.10 Akzonobel N.V.
10.11 Exportadora De Sal De C.V.
10.12 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co Ltd
10.13 Swiss Saltworks AG
10.14 Donald Brown Group
10.15 Salins Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr7j19
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: