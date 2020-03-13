Company announcement no. 6



DFDS’ annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 18 March 2020 is cancelled as a consequence of the Covid-19-virus and the Danish government’s new recommendations and restrictions on the assembly of groups larger than 100 persons.

“The annual general meeting is a cornerstone in the dialogue with our shareholders. Under the current circumstances, the attendance from both institutional and private shareholders next week will most likely be very limited. Therefore, we are rescheduling the annual general meeting in the hope that it can be held under more normal circumstances before the end of April,” says Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chair of DFDS’ Board of Directors.

A notice for a rescheduled meeting will be announced in due course for the holding of an AGM before the end of April 2020.





