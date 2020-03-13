Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fixed broadband revenue will increase in Western Europe thanks to significant investments in FTTP/B network roll-outs and the growing take-up of high-speed plans.
We expect that the total telecoms service revenue in Western Europe (WE) will remain almost flat over the forecast period, and only the fixed broadband market has the potential for significant revenue growth. The launch of 5G mobile services will only have a limited effect on mobile revenue growth due to intense competition in most countries in the region.
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast of more than 330 mobile and fixed KPIs for Western Europe, as a whole, and for 16 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Connections
Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone,
- non-smartphone
Fixed
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
Fixed & Mobile Voice Traffic
Revenue
Mobile
- Service,3 retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2
- Handset voice, messaging, data
Fixed
- Service,3 retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Mobile ARPU
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary and recommendations
- The total telecoms service revenue in Western Europe will grow marginally revenue will only grow significantly in the fixed broadband market
- Overall, the telecoms retail revenue in Western Europe will increase at a moderate rate, but there will be significant differences between countries
- Geographical coverage: the NGA share of connections will only remain low in a few countries during the forecast period
- Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
2. Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: the mobile market in WE is saturated, but there is potential for fixed broadband household penetration growth in many countries
- Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries
- Key drivers at a glance for each Western Europe market
- Market overview: the total revenue will remain flat due to declining revenue from legacy services and intense competition in the mobile markets in most countries
- Mobile: blended ARPU will increase marginally, thanks to growing data usage and customers' migration to contract plans
- Mobile: mobile penetration in WE will remain high, but it will decrease in most countries during the forecast period
- Mobile: the evolution of ARPU will differ significantly between countries due to different market conditions and competitive landscapes
- Mobile: mobile service revenue will increase modestly over the forecast period; the launch of 5G services is expected to have a limited impact on revenue growth
- Fixed: the share of FTTP/B connections will increase significantly in WE, sustained by operators' aggressive roll-out targets in several countries
- Fixed: fixed broadband household penetration will continue to grow in all countries
- Fixed: consumer demand for high-speed broadband will drive ASPU growth in a few countries, but the ASPU trend for the region as a whole will remain flat
- Fixed: the total fixed broadband revenue in WE will continue to increase, sustained by a stable ASPU and a growing number of FBB connections
- Specialist business services: other business services revenue will continue to grow as enterprises migrate further towards cloud-based business solutions
- IoT: the largest share of revenue will come from the automotive sector; 5G has the potential to generate new sources of revenue, but not in the short-term
- Pay-TV: retail revenue from pay-TV services will grow at a moderate rate, driven by the growing popularity of OTT services
3. Individual country forecasts
- France: aggressive price competition in the French fixed market will lead to a decline in the total telecoms revenue during the forecast period
- France: government initiatives are driving technological developments in both the fixed and mobile segments
- France: investments in 5G and fibre will lead to a considerable increase in the take-up for both technologies, but will have a limited impact on revenue
- France: forecast changes
- Germany: the total telecoms service revenue will increase during the forecast period, mainly due to revenue growth in the mobile segment
- Germany: FTTC-based VDSL will be the most-widespread technology in the fixed broadband market by 2024
- Germany: Vodafone is emerging as Deutsche Telekom's leading challenger after its purchase of Liberty Global's cable network
- Germany: forecast changes
- Italy: intense competition will result in declining mobile revenue, whereas an increasing number of FBB connections will lead to growing fixed revenue
- Italy: the take-up of 5G services will accelerate from 2020 onwards once
- coverage becomes nationwide
- Italy: competition in the mobile market is expected to remain high; a growing take-up of fibre-based network services will boost FBB penetration
- Italy: forecast changes
- Spain: telecoms revenue will enjoy modest growth across all segments
- Spain: mobile ARPU will be affected by stiff price competition; fixed broadband ASPU will prove to be more resilient
- Spain: saturation among middle-income and premium customers will continue to drive a shift in strategy among operators
- Spain: forecast changes
- UK: 5G launches and FTTP roll-outs will create a limited number of opportunities for revenue growth
- UK: all four MNOs have launched 5G services; the 5G share of connections will exceed 50% by 2023
- UK: the telecoms market in the UK is in a phase of technological transition, and operators are racing to roll out FTTP and 5G mobile services
- UK: forecast changes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhui9i
