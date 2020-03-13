New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glycomics / Glycobiology Market by Product, Application, End-User -Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05874890/?utm_source=GNW

0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing R&D expenditure and funding for proteomics and glycomics research, growth of the proteomics market, and technological advancements in glycomics instrumentation. However, the high cost of tools is expected to be the major challenge for the growth of the global glycomics market during the forecast period.



Academic research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the glycomics market, by end-user, in 2019.

Based on end-user, the glycomics market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories.Academic research institutes are estimated to be the largest end-users of glycomics products in 2020.



This end-user segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this end-user segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of research activities on drug discovery, rising funding for glycomics research, and increasing number of collaborations for developing carbohydrate-based drugs.



Enzymes segment to register the highest growth in the glycomics market during the forecast period.

Based on the products, the glycomics market is categorized into five product segments, namely, enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals.The enzymes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the consumable nature of enzymes and their wide applications in a variety of R&D and drug discovery procedures.



North America will continue to dominate the glycomics market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global glycomics market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).In 2020, North America is expected to dominate the global glycomics market.



This is mainly due to increasing funding for research on glycomics, rising R&D investments for drug discovery & development, and the presence of key players in the region.



