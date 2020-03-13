FORESIGHT VCT PLC (Company)

Announcement of Intention to Utilise Over-Allotment Facility

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received applications under the offer for subscription launched by the Company on 28 January 2020 (the "Offer") approaching the original capacity of £20 million worth of new shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“Offer Shares”).

The Board has now exercised its discretion to increase the size of the Offer by a further £5 million, in accordance with the prospectus issued by the Company on 28 January 2020 (the "Prospectus").

Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus, which is available for download from the Company’s website ( www.foresightvct.com ) and the National Storage Mechanism ( www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) .

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Gary Fraser

Tel: 0203 667 8181