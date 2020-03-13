Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Splunk: AI and Analytics" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Splunk is challenging some of the major players in AI and analytics now that its revenue has exceeded USD1 billion.



Splunk is a fast-growing analytics company that now has the scale of many of the traditional players in the AI and analytics market. Its innovative and youthful approach is successfully challenging traditional business models and partnership techniques, and it is gaining traction, not only in horizonal market propositions but in industry verticals including telecoms.



This company profile provides:

A company summary

A summary of the company's financial information

Analysis of the company's strategic direction

A list of the company's key acquisitions and mergers

A summary of the company's products

An overview of significant customers

Analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats

