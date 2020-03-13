Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the European Mass Spectrometry Market 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European mass spectrometry market is mature and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The base year of the study is 2018 with a forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Single quadruple LC-MS, tandem LC-MS, GC-MS, TOF LC-MS, MALDI TOF MS, ICP-MS, and portable mass spectrometry are the different mass spectrometer configuration included in the study.

The current and future focus on technological advancements in this market is to design instruments capable of performing faster analysis than the previous version with better selectivity and sensitivity to not only detect target compounds but also unknown compounds that researchers are not aware about.



In all, 90% of the mass spectrometers in the market are benchtop laboratory equipment. Introducing process equipment that are as sophisticated and accurate as benchtop will aid manufacturers to capture more business due to limited solutions currently available in the market. Another solution to field testing is by incorporating features for remote operations in laboratory equipment, thereby completing primary tests in the field using sensors, followed by back-end in-depth computation at the lab for final results. From the large volume of data available, meaningful data can be extracted that will benefit scientists in their experimental studies.



Among the end-user industries in Europe that have high growth, environmental, F&B, and pharma are a few that are expected to have constant growth in Europe. This is because of the ever-growing population, increased need to reduce mortality rate with medication, and a plethora of regulations to protect the environment and food. Germany and France are the demand-generating regions in Europe. Customers are looking for a solution that has the ability to analyze more compounds in a particular assay.



Standard markets such as F&B require MS instrument because of an increase in chances of contamination of vegetables and fruits, farming practices, and animal husbandry; in environmental testing for water treatment; and in life science sector for the development of pharmaceuticals. Because of the technology of mass spectrometry, it is specific to a particular type of compound. However, over time, instruments have got more improved, software more developed, and has been adopted in labs that serve industries mentioned above for various applications.

Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and Switzerland are the top 5 regions constituting 61.1% of the total European revenue; other European countries in this study that include Benelux, Sweden, Russia, Central Europe, Denmark, Spain, Iberia, and Scandinavia comprise the rest. Increase in stringent regulations relevant to the environment, food, and drug quality is one of the important drivers in the European mass spectrometry market. In terms of applications of MS, food, environmental, pharma, and government and academic research institutions are the top 4 European end-user industries.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the key markets in Europe that will have the fastest growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their market strengths?

What are the key pricing trends in the market that impacts its growth?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Country

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Mass Spectrometry Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Mass Spectrometry Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends Forecast

Pricing Trends Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Mass Spectrometry Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Analysis

Growth Opportunity 2 - Remote Operations

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Germany Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

8. UK Analysis



9. Italy Analysis



10. France Analysis



11. Switzerland Analysis



12. Rest of Europe Analysis



13. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

