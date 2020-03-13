EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 13 MARCH 2020 AT 12.00

Eezy Plc prepares for possible temporary layoffs due to the Corona virus



Eezy Plc is preparing for the possible changes in customer demand due to the Corona virus (COVID-19) by initiating co-operation negotiations with its employees regarding the use of temporary layoffs of all of its personnel if required.

The extent of the virus's impact on different customer industries and on Eezy's different business areas is difficult to assess in detail yet, but especially the HoReCa sector and related services demand are expected to be impacted from restrictions of public events in Finland and from changes in consumer behaviour.





Further information:

Sami Asikainen

CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

Certified Advisor:

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934



