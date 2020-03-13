Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity and Access Management Market in India, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the state of IAM market in India in 2018. With an aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market (current and future), a well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.

The study starts with defining the IAM market - the various technologies and methodologies within IAM. The study takes a look into the Mega Trends affecting the growth of IAM in India, the evolution, why IAM is an important aspect in the overall attack cycle, the IAM maturity curve, and the trends affecting the growth of IAM within key industry verticals. The growth drivers along with the market restraints are discussed in details.

A considerable focus has been provided to estimate the overall market size of IAM in India. The forecast is done till 2023; market sizing across industry verticals and horizontals and by solution type (on premise and cloud) is given. Finally, the study evaluates the market competition in terms of revenue market share, competitive environment, and vendor profiling. The growth opportunity within IAM is a key area that this study touch base on.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current state of the IAM market in India?

What are the specific drivers and challenges for growth for IAM?

What are the market size, vertical split, and trends within IAM market in India?

How would the market look like by the end of 2023?

How has each of the key vendors performed in 2018?

What does the future hold for IAM in the country?

Most enterprises have started to empower their employees with digitalization; with digital entitlement, the aspect of digital identity has come. Managing the digital identity of employees across different ranks and functions is a challenge that the enterprise IT team has to deal with on a regular basis. This includes on-boarding of new users, creating login credentials, providing privileged access to selected few, lifecycle management, and ensuring corporate governance.

From a technology perspective, concepts such as cloud computing, BYOD, and enterprise mobility have increased the need to have improved data security. The amount of data that is stored or transmitted from the cloud needs user restrictions. User and access restrictions should not be only restricted to data security but also to network connections, Web site access, printer access, application download, and more.



Identity and access management (IAM) is defined as the solution that helps enterprises to determine and control access to network, system, and application by end users. It is a set of complementary technologies and methodologies that facilitates identity management, policy controls, access management, authentication, and analytics. With the consumerization of various technologies and business concepts, the need of IAM has increased multifolds.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview - Definitions

Market Definition - Overall IAM

Market Definition - IAM Technologies

Market Definition - IAM Methodologies

Market Overview - Research Objectives

Market Overview - Key Notes and Forecast Assumptions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Mega Trends Affecting the Growth of IAM in India

Interpreting IAM - Technologies, Methodologies, and Entities

How Identity and Access Management are Coupled Together?

Evolution of IAM - Past, Present, and Future

Why IAM is an Important Aspect in the Overall Attack Cycle?

Customer Journey in the IAM Maturity Curve

Technology Trends in IAM

Recent Government Initiatives in Cyber Security

Trends Affecting IAM Uptake Among Key Industry Verticals - IT/ITeS

Trends Affecting IAM Uptake Among Key Industry Verticals - BFSI

Trends Affecting IAM Uptake Among Key Industry Verticals - Government

Trends Affecting IAM Uptake Among Key Industry Verticals - Manufacturing

Trends Affecting IAM Uptake Among Key Industry Verticals - Healthcare

4. Drivers and Restraints - Total IAM Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total IAM Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast by Industry Horizontals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Horizontals

Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Solution Type

6. Market Share Analysis - Total IAM Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Vendor Profile - IBM

Vendor Profile - Microsoft

Vendor Profile - Oracle

Vendor Profile - CA Technologies

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - IAM in IoT

Growth Opportunity 2 - Location-based Access

Growth Opportunity 3 - A Tailored Authentication Technique for Different User Sets

Strategic Imperatives for IAM Vendors

8. The Last Word

Predictions

Recommendations

