This study analyzes the state of IAM market in India in 2018. With an aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market (current and future), a well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.
The study starts with defining the IAM market - the various technologies and methodologies within IAM. The study takes a look into the Mega Trends affecting the growth of IAM in India, the evolution, why IAM is an important aspect in the overall attack cycle, the IAM maturity curve, and the trends affecting the growth of IAM within key industry verticals. The growth drivers along with the market restraints are discussed in details.
A considerable focus has been provided to estimate the overall market size of IAM in India. The forecast is done till 2023; market sizing across industry verticals and horizontals and by solution type (on premise and cloud) is given. Finally, the study evaluates the market competition in terms of revenue market share, competitive environment, and vendor profiling. The growth opportunity within IAM is a key area that this study touch base on.
Key Issues Addressed
Most enterprises have started to empower their employees with digitalization; with digital entitlement, the aspect of digital identity has come. Managing the digital identity of employees across different ranks and functions is a challenge that the enterprise IT team has to deal with on a regular basis. This includes on-boarding of new users, creating login credentials, providing privileged access to selected few, lifecycle management, and ensuring corporate governance.
From a technology perspective, concepts such as cloud computing, BYOD, and enterprise mobility have increased the need to have improved data security. The amount of data that is stored or transmitted from the cloud needs user restrictions. User and access restrictions should not be only restricted to data security but also to network connections, Web site access, printer access, application download, and more.
Identity and access management (IAM) is defined as the solution that helps enterprises to determine and control access to network, system, and application by end users. It is a set of complementary technologies and methodologies that facilitates identity management, policy controls, access management, authentication, and analytics. With the consumerization of various technologies and business concepts, the need of IAM has increased multifolds.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Mega Trends Affecting the Growth of IAM in India
4. Drivers and Restraints - Total IAM Market
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total IAM Market
6. Market Share Analysis - Total IAM Market
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
8. The Last Word
