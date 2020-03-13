Dallas, Texas, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Coalescing Agents Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), End User (Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, Inks, Personal Care Ingredient, and Others) and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Requets a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1358

The global coalescing agent market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018, owing to the growing construction activities all over the world. Coalescing agents are specialty chemicals widely used in various applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, inks, and several personal care ingredients. Coalescing agents increases numerous mechanical properties when used in paints and coatings such as abrasion resistance, scrub resistance, and offers a smooth and fine finish to the end-products.

The global coalescing agent market report assesses the market scenario and provides insights on the demand for the period 2018 to 2025. The report also analyzes the current status and future market prospects of the coalescing agent industry at a global, regional and country level. In this study, the coalescing agent market is segmented by type, end-users, and geography. The report analyzes a wide range of quantitative and qualitative factors of the global coalescing agent industry and provides the market outlook for growth drivers, growth restraints and current industry trends. Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth valuation of coalescing agent industry’s competitive landscape, with global and as well as regional players operating in the market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/coalescing-agents-market

Based on type, the market is categorized into Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic. Growing focus of constructers and manufacturers on construction and building efficacy and rise in the demand for zero-VOC coalescing agent which are environment friendly and offer better heat resistance, abrasion resistance are major factors contributing towards the coalescing agent market growth during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into paints & coatings, adhesive & sealants, inks, personal care ingredient, and others. Significant growth of various end-use industries such as rise in the demand for paints and coatings from growing end use industries such as aerospace, building and construction, automotive is projected to propel the demand for coalescing agents over the next few years. Growing industrialization, rising automotive sales coupled with the snowballing demand for environment friendly products in developing economies such as India and China, are some of the aspects driving the end-use industries in the coalescing agent market over the forecast period.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1358

Based on the region, the global coalescing agent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Central & South America. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. China is one of the largest single growth markets, and with the growing vehicle ownerships in the country, there is a high demand for more efficient paints & coatings in the automotive industry, which is anticipated to drive the coalescing agent market over the forecast period.

The major players of global Coalescing Agent market include Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Rudolf GmbH, Stepan Company, Arkema, Celanese Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated and others

Have any inquiries on purchasing the report? If yes, then get in touch with us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1358

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Coalescing Agents Market by Type

Chapter 6 Coalescing Agents Market by End User

Chapter 7 Coalescing Agents Market By Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix



Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.