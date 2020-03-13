﻿On 11 April 2019, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 14/2019 of 27 March 2019. The share buy-back programme was extended on 29 April 2019 by DKK 15 million to DKK 55 million (company announcement no. 29/2019). The share buy-back programme has been increased and extended according to company announcement no. 45/2019 of 22 August 2019. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2019 until 10 April 2020 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 95.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.



Attachment