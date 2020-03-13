Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of MDD in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven emerging markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028



Epidemiology



The Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven countries in the report. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (12 months prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder, age-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder, gender-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder, severity-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder, treatable cases of Major Depressive Disorder, relapsed/refractory cases of Major Depressive Disorder) scenario of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



According to the publisher, a total of 12 months of the prevalent population of Major Depressive Disorder in 7 major markets was observed to be 34,011,712 cases in 2017.



Drug Chapters



This segment of the Major Depressive Disorder report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Antidepressants comprise the treatment market of MDD. The treatment of MDD is segmented on the basis of various phases includes the acute phase, continuation phase, and maintenance phase of treatment. Different types of depression require different treatment. For moderate to more severe depression, Pharmacological treatments are likely to be required, in combination with these other treatments.



Market Outlook



The Major Depressive Disorder market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs,

drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the market of Major Depressive Disorder in 7MM was found to be USD 9.3 Billion in 2017 and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2028). United States accounts for the largest market size of Major Depressive Disorder, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Key Strengths

9 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Market Size by Therapies

Drugs Uptake

Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Key Products and Key Players

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of MDD in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of MDD in 2028



3. Disease Overview: Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Types of Major Depressive Disorder

3.4. Causes of Major Depressive Disorder

3.5. Pathophysiology of Depression

3.6. Genetic Basis of Major Depressive Disorder

3.7. Biomarkers in MDD

3.8. Diagnosis and Severity

3.8.1. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM)



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total 12 Months Prevalent Patient Population of Major Depressive Disorder



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Major Depressive Disorder

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan



6. Current Treatment Practices

6.1. American Psychiatric Association: Guideline on the Treatment of Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

6.2. Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Guidelines in the US and Europe

6.3. Guidelines in Spanish SHN for the Management of Major Depression in Adults

6.3.1. Therapeutic algorithm

6.4. Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Guidelines in Japan

6.5. Major depressive disorder - Clinical practice review

6.5.1. Treatment Options for Adults

6.5.2. Treatment Options for Children and Adolescents

6.5.3. Treatment Options for Late-Life (Older Adults)

6.6. Algorithm for the Management of Major Depressive Disorder

6.7. Algorithm for the Pharmacotherapy of MDD



7. Unmet Needs



8. Marketed Drugs

8.1. Key cross competition - Marketed Drugs

8.2. Brintellix: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

8.2.1. Drug Description

8.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

8.2.3. Clinical Development

8.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

8.2.5. Product Profile

8.3. Fetzima: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

8.4. Rexulti: Otsuka Pharmaceutical



9. Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key cross competition - Emerging Therapies

9.2. AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

9.2.1. Product Description

9.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

9.2.3. Clinical Development

9.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.2.5. Product Profile

9.3. ALKS 5461: Alkermes

9.4. Travivo: Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

9.5. SAGE-217: SAGE Therapeutics

9.6. Esketamine nasal spray: Janssen Research & Development

9.7. Cariprazine: Allergan/ Gedeon Richter

9.8. CTC-501: Chase Therapeutics

9.9. Pimavanserin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

9.10. LY03005: Luye Pharma

9.11. NRX-1074 (Apimostinel): Allergen



10. Discontinued Late Stage Products

10.1. Rapastinel: Naurex (an affiliate of Allergan)

10.1.1. Product Description

10.1.2. Other Development Activities

10.1.3. Clinical Development

10.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.1.5. Product Profile



11. Major Depressive Disorder: 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Assumptions and Caveats

11.3. Market Size of Major Depressive Disorder in 7MM



12. Market Outlook by Country



13. The United States: Market Outlook

13.1. United States Market Size

13.1.1. Total Market size of Major Depressive Disorder

13.1.2. Major Depressive Disorder Market by Current Therapies

13.1.3. Major Depressive Disorder Market by Emerging Therapies



14. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

14.1. Germany

14.2. France

14.3. Italy

14.4. Spain

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Japan: Market Outlook



15. Market Drivers



16. Market Barriers



